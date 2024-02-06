Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has stated that it would have an interface with the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, and some members of the nation's economic team.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, February 6, by Senator Tokunbo Abiru while announcing the postponement of the meeting between the senate committee on banking, insurance, and other financial institutions to Friday, February 9.

Abiru, who is the committee's chairman, informed newsmen that the house had summoned the CBN boss on the worrisome state of the nation’s economy and the free flow of the Naira, Blueprint newspaper said.

Abiru's words:

“After waiting for close to two hours for the CBN governor on the planned interface, we have resolved to postpone it to Friday this week by 9 am.

“Postponement of the interface between our committee and the CBN governor arose from the fact that he and other managers of the nation’s economy had been interfacing with our colleagues in the house of representatives since morning without knowing when exactly, the session would end."

