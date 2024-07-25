Asisat Oshoala Benched, Gabi Nunes Helps Brazil Beat Super Falcons in Paris 2024 Olympics Tie
- The Super Falcons of Nigeria got off their Paris Olympics 2024 campaign to a losing start
- Gabi Nunes first half goal was enough for South American powerhouse Brazil to win it
- The result leaves the Super Falcons in a difficult place after Spain beat Japan in the other match
The Super Falcons of Nigeria began their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a 1-0 loss to Brazil at the Bordeaux stadium in the second game of Group C.
Randy Waldrum named a starting 11, leaving African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala on the bench and handed her zero minutes despite needing a goal.
It was the Super Falcons’ first appearance at the summer games since 2008 and as it was in Beijing, China, 16 years ago, Brazil defeated the African giants.
Gabi Nunes helps Brazil beat Nigeria
The encounter was even in the early stages, with Lorena Leite pulling off a fantastic save from Chinwendu Ihezuo to deny the eleven-time African champions an early lead.
Veteran attacker Marta opened the scoring in the 35th minute and thought she had scored in her sixth straight Olympics tournament but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Two minutes later she turned provider after assisting Levante UD striker Gabi Nunes to open the scoreline. The goal was enough to sink the Falcons and propel the Canarinhas.
Randy Waldrum’s side chased the game for the rest of the match and we're unable to find an equaliser despite almost matching their opponents in possession and chances created.
The result leaves Super Falcons on the brink with Spain and Brazil on three points each after the world champions beat Japan 2-1 in the other group match.
Nigeria will face world champions Spain in a must win match on Sunday while Brazil and Japan take each other on. Their final group game is against Japan.
Rohr cheered Super Falcons on
Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr was spotted in the stadium cheering for the Falcons during their 1-0 defeat to Brazil.
The Franco-German manager predicted a victory for Nigeria with a 2-1 scoreline but unfortunately it was not to be as the South Americans ran away with a 1-0 win.
