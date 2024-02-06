Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and global news.

Santiago, Chile - Former president of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, has died in a helicopter crash.

The helicopter conveying the former world leader crashed in the Los Ríos region of southern Chile, his office said in a statement on Tuesday, February 6.

Per Reuters, Interior Minister Carolina Toha confirmed the death of the 74-year-old former president, who held the office from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022.

Mourning the deceased leader, Paula Daza, the former undersecretary of public health of Chile, wrote on her known X handle:

"Today, we lost a great President of Chile, leader and strategist. Personally, the president Sebastian Pinera was a reference, guide and advisor.

"Today, I pay my most sincere tribute and my condolences to his family, whom I so respect."

At the time of the crash, there was widespread rainfall in the area, but it is unclear if the weather caused the crash, CNN noted.

