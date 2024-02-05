An old video of Nigerian youngster Nathan Tella pledging to play for his homeland has gone viral on the internet

A nostalgic video of a young Nigerian footballer named Nathan Tella expressing his commitment to play for his native country has attracted a lot of attention online.

The talented and promising player had the opportunity to choose other countries to represent, based on his impressive skills and youthful age, but he decided to stay faithful to his place of origin.

He decided to play for his country. Photo credit; @itsdeyoka/twitter

Source: Twitter

In the captivating video shared by @nairaze, another proud Nigerian could be seen cheering him on and showing his satisfaction with his choice to wear his country’s colours and showcase his abilities.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olivia loveth reacted:

“Go and make Nigeria proud all the best Nathan tella.”

Godswill Umoh said:

“Saka don 4get say him nah Yoruba boy, wetin him dey do for Europe by this time?”

Mikado wrote:

“Go and bring saka for me bro before i can congratulate anyone.”

Moreen Narasha commented:

“Congrats to our beloved Nigeria husbands we Ugandans love u so much.”

Esther Orhuozee:

“+1 today wish me wellAAh.”

Sochimatex:

“Which country is this?”

Ezekiel:

“Why is he not playing afcon.”

Surplus D TV:

“What country is this.”

Damie:

“This one wey Dey smile like mumu,, better play well on Friday o.”

Ekene:

“Why is this guy not playing.”

Pappyfang1:

“Make one person send aza for 2m.”

Cold948484:

“Em for no come nah em for dey wait 4 country wey no send em papa once dey c their own wey better pass am. Eze go wait tire.”

Osimhen shows off his dance skills after leading Nigeria to AFCON victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Victor Osimhen dancing and having fun after Nigeria’s AFCON match against Cameroon has gaained attention on TikTok.

The young striker, who is a role model for many Nigerians, had been working hard in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The video showed Osimhen’s joy and excitement days after Nigeria’s thrilling win over Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng