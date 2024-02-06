A Nigerian man packs his bags and moves to the airport to travel to Cape Verde and shares his experience on TikTok

In the video, the man had been following the news that it has become a trend that Cape Verde has one of the most beautiful women

The young man who appeared to be going to Cape Verde to have fun shared his excitement as he arrived in the African country

A Nigerian man embarked on a journey to Cape Verde and shared his amazing TikTok video.

He had been intrigued by the news that Cape Verde was home to some of the most gorgeous women in the world and he decided to check it out for himself.

He travels to Cape Verde. Photo credit: Legit.ng

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @bill_kawah, he expressed his delight as he arrived in the scenic African island nation and looked ready to explore its culture and beauty.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mario Jasper reacted:

“How much is bolt from lagos to cape verde.”

Linda said:

“We are coming there ,Cape Verde men are so fineeeeeeeeeeeeee gedeedee.”

Globalsurvivor wrote:

“Cape verde woman won my heart, I need to visit and start a family there. @cape verde woman.”

Nunes:

“We love seeing all this proud Cape Verdean.”

Omahvibes:

“Ethiopia and cape verde women are so fine.”

Ci nex:

“Make sure to visit Equatorial Guinea as well.”

Tee:

“I think the men's conference is in cape verde this year.”

ZonZiggy Charles:

“I must go vacation in Cape verde upcoming summer.”

Sam:

“Please keep us updated while we wait for our passports.”

Metzö:

“I'm in Senegal , it's not so far to cap-vert I think I will swim.”

Leanadee:

“And a wise man one said if yoU're an SA woman and you want to be in a happy marriage marry a Cape Varde man,so we are going together.”

Nigerian man falls for Cape Verdean women at AFCON match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Though Cape Verde may have lost their quarter-final match against South Africa on Friday, their women have been one of the talking points of AFCON 2023.

Football lovers who followed Cape Verde games marvelled at the beauty of their women, thanks to the camera unit always focusing their lens on them during AFCON matches.

One of the new fans of Cape Verdean women has gone viral over how he tried to do a video with them.

Source: Legit.ng