With Africa's best teams battling for supremacy, AFCON has become a focal point for football stakeholders

Among them is legendary African athlete, Salomon Kalou, who predicted the winner of the 34th edition of AFCON

According to Kalou, Côte d'Ivoire are now the favourites to lift the ongoing 2023 AFCON

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering sports and football

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Former Chelsea star, Salomon Kalou, has tipped the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Legit.ng reports that Kalou is a former Chelsea and Côte d'Ivoire forward.

Teams like Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, and Nigeria are still in AFCON 2023. Photo credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

AFCON: "Ivory Coast have a great chance"

Speaking with reporters in Abidjan on Wednesday, January 31, during CAF’s Kick and Learn programme, Kalou said his country, the host nation, have no excuse anymore.

Premium Times quoted Kalou as saying:

“We have a great chance. We beat the defending champions, Senegal. So, I believe they have a real chance to go far.

"I always said that when the team wasn’t performing well, it was the coach’s fault. Now, we don’t have that excuse anymore.

"The old coach is gone, there’s a new one in charge, and the players have responded well and shown their quality.”

Kalou added:

“What they did against Senegal was amazing. They showed great character after conceding that early goal. Most people didn’t expect them to win, but they did. I know the game against Mali will be tougher, but I hope they can progress and move on.”

Legit.ng reports that Côte d'Ivoire will play Mali in the last eight on Saturday, February 3.

Source: Legit.ng