BREAKING: Nwabali Joins Eagles' Full Training Session Ahead of Angola AFCON Match, Video Emerges
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, joined his teammates in their full-session training on Tuesday, January 30.
The development is good news for many Nigerian football fans as Nwabali, 27, has looked assured in the four games he has kept at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.
AFCON 2023: Nwabali is back
Recall the Chippa United of South Africa goalie was fouled by Georges-Kevin N’Koudou while saving a cross in his box in Nigeria's match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday, January 27. He then requested to be substituted in the 80th minute after receiving an initial treatment on the pitch.
He was seen at the end of the game with his knee strapped. Since then, many Nigerians have been curious about his availability for the quarter-final game against Angola on Friday, February 2.
Now, going by a video from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV, shared by the former media officer of the under-13 and under-15 Future Eagles, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, Nwabali should be available for selection against the Palancas Negras.
