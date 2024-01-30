Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering sports and football

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, joined his teammates in their full-session training on Tuesday, January 30.

The development is good news for many Nigerian football fans as Nwabali, 27, has looked assured in the four games he has kept at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is in contention for the Super Eagles’ next game against Angola at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan. Photo credit:Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

AFCON 2023: Nwabali is back

Recall the Chippa United of South Africa goalie was fouled by Georges-Kevin N’Koudou while saving a cross in his box in Nigeria's match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday, January 27. He then requested to be substituted in the 80th minute after receiving an initial treatment on the pitch.

He was seen at the end of the game with his knee strapped. Since then, many Nigerians have been curious about his availability for the quarter-final game against Angola on Friday, February 2.

Now, going by a video from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV, shared by the former media officer of the under-13 and under-15 Future Eagles, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, Nwabali should be available for selection against the Palancas Negras.

Watch the video below via X (formerly Twitter):

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng