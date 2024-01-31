Nigerian football fans have told Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro not to start Francis Uzoho against Angola

They urged Peseiro to start Enyimba goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo in the quarter-final match on Friday, February 2

The Super Eagles need a new number one following the uncertainty of Stanley Nwabali after he substituted against Cameroon due to an injury

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire - Nigerian football fans have taken to social media to inform the Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro, the goalkeeper to be selected in the Quarter-Finals match against Angola on Friday, February 2.

Following the uncertainty over the fitness of Stanley Nwabali, Nigerians have urged Peseiro to start Enyimba goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo ahead of Francis Uzoho, The Punch reported.

Peseiro told to select Oho ahead of Uzoho against Angola Photo Credit: @JosePeseiro/mummynina_1

Source: Twitter

Recall that Nwabali was substituted in the match against Cameroon on Saturday, January 27 after he was fouled by Georges-Kevin N’Koudou while saving a cross in his box.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Football fans said Ojo should mount the Super Eagles goalpost and not Uzoho in the absence of the Chippa United goalkeeper.

@kayyyyleee writing, “Been following Ojo Olorunleke tho and he’s a decent and composed keeper.”

Another fan, Olanna Oco, added, “God! Please they should just put Olorunleke Ojo, not Uzoho. Nwabali, why??????”

Star-Lord added, “Olorunleke Ojo is a better goalkeeper than Uzoho, I hope our coach takes note.”

Tafa Ishola, wrote, “If Nigeria is out as a result of Uzoho howlers, the coach should be sacked, we have others but they keep forcing Uzoho on us, we refuse to embrace mediocrity. Post-Afon he should stay away from our national team.”

Israel Atumen wrote: “If Uzoho keeps against Angola (on Friday), then Nigeria will be coming home on Saturday. Ojo Olorunleke should keep instead,”

According to Young Sturaro, “If Stanley Nwabali wasn’t fit for the match against Angola, I’d give Olorunleke Ojo the nod. I’ve seen enough of the other egbon.”

Peseiro gives update on Nwabali's Injury

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peseiro verified that Nwabali underwent scans for a potential knee injury following the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 tie against Cameroon on Saturday night.

Despite this, Peseiro expressed his desire to have Nwabali as the goalkeeper for Friday’s upcoming quarter-finals against Angola.

Source: Legit.ng