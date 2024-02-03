Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman's father expressed overwhelming joy at his son's standout performances in the AFCON 2023

Lookman's father, present at the stadium in the match against Angola, shared his happiness in a video on social media and confidently predicted Nigeria's victory in the upcoming semi-final

The Super Eagles are set to face the winner of the quarter-final match between South Africa and Cape Verde on February 7, according to CAF

Abidjan, Ivory Coast - The father of Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman has reacted to his son's impressive display at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

Lookman has scored three goals so far in the continental football tournament. The Atalanta forward scored a brace as Nigeria beat Cameroon 2-0 in Round 16.

He also scored the winner as the Super Eagles defeated Angola to reach the semi-final of AFCON 2023, making him the fourth Nigerian player to score three or more goals in the competition's knockout stages.

AFCON: I'm happy, says Lookman's father

Reacting to Lookman's performance after the Angola match, his father, Ademola Lookman Snr, who was at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, said:

"It is an understatement to say I am happy. I am overwhelmed," he said in a video shared on social media.

He also predicted that Nigeria would win the semi-final match.

"I’m so happy; at least for Nigeria to win this game, it’s an advantage for us to play in the next game, and I can assure you that we are going to win.”

The English-born Nigeria forward has now netted three goals and provided an assist in five matches at the Nations Cup.

AFCON semi-final: Nigeria to face South Africa or Cape Verde

Meanwhile, Nigeria will next face the winner of the match between South Africa and Cape Verde in the semi-final.

South Africa and Cape Verde will play their quarter-final match on Saturday, February 3.

Nigeria will face the match winner in the semi-final match scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

