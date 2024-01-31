The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the favourites to lift the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire

This is according to the latest prediction made by the Opta supercomputer following the exit of Senegal and Morocco

Eight countries have made it to the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals which will commence on Friday, February 2

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire - The Opta supercomputer has released the list of the favourite countries to win the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) following the elimination of Senegal and Morocco.

Senegal the overwhelming favourite lost in the round of 16 to the host nation, Cote D’Ivoire on penalties on Monday, January 29.

Supercomputer tips Super Eagles to win AFCON 2023 Photo Credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

While semi-finalist at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Morocco was well beaten by South Africa on Tuesday, January 30.

In the latest Opta prediction, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the favourites to lift the title with a 28.8% chance.

Super Eagles, the 3-time AFCON champions have conceded just one goal in the four matches and face underdogs Angola in the last eight on Friday, January February 2.

Supercomputer tips Super Eagles to win 2023 AFCON

Source: UGC

Mali with 14.7% and Cote D’Ivoire with 13.5 make the top three favourite countries to win the 2023 AFCON tournament.

The fourth favourite nation to lift the trophy on February 11 is Congo with 9.4% and Cape Verde with 8.8 chances.

Others are South Africa with 8.7, Angola with 8.3 and Guinea with 7.8 chances of becoming the next AFCON Champions.

Nigeria, other teams that made It to the quarter-final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after a two-day break, the last eight matches will commence on Friday, February 2. Recall the competition started with 24 teams, of which 16 nations have been sent packing from the tourney.

Here is the quarter-final fixture list for AFCON 2023: Friday, February 2 Nigeria vs Angola (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 6 pm) and DR Congo vs Guinea (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9 pm)

Saturday, February 3 Mali vs Ivory Coast (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 6 pm) and Cape Verde vs South Africa (Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 89m)

