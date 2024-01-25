AFCON 2023: Full List of Round of 16 Match Fixtures With Time, Date as Nigeria Face Cameroon
- The group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire concluded on Wednesday night, January 24, setting up some top knock-out stage clashes
- The group stage produced some shocks, beautiful goals, records, history and passionate fans turning up at match venues
- In the round of 16, intriguing matches like Nigeria versus Cameroon; and Senegal vs Cote d’Ivoire await football fans
Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Teams have battled to reach the round of 16 at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
In one of the big matches of the knockout stage, defending champions, Senegal, will take on tournament hosts Cote d'Ivoire.
Two more African heavyweights will clash when Nigeria meets Cameroon.
Legit.ng writes on the teams that will be competing in the knockout phase.
1) Nigeria vs Cameroon
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are poised to face the Indomitable Lions Cameroon in the round of 16 of the 34th AFCON at Abidjan's Stade Félix Houphouet-Boigny on Saturday, January 27.
Kick-off time has been set for 9 pm Nigerian time.
2) Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea
Equatorial Guinea will confront Guinea on Sunday, January 28, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.
The match will kick off at 6 pm Nigerian time.
3) Mali vs Burkina Faso
Mali versus Burkina Faso will happen on Tuesday, January 30, at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Kohorgo.
Kick-off is 6 pm Nigerian time.
4) Senegal vs Côte d'lvoire
Senegal is playing against hosts Ivory Coast at Stade Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Monday, January 29.
Kick-off is at 9 pm Nigerian time.
5) Mauritania vs Cape Verde
Cape Verde and Mauritania will face off at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan.
The match time is 6 pm Nigerian time on Monday, January 29.
6) Angola vs Namibia
Angola versus Namibia has been scheduled for Saturday, January 27.
Match time is 6 pm Nigerian time. The match will be played at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké.
7) Egypt vs DR Congo
DR Congo will slug it out with Egypt on Sunday, January 28, at the Stade de San Pédro.
Kick-off is at 9 pm Nigerian time.
8) Morocco vs South Africa
Morocco will do battle with South Africa on Tuesday, January 30, by 9 pm (Nigerian time).
The match will be played at Stade de San Pédro.
