Nigerian Super Eagles will return to action on Saturday when they face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire

Ahead of the big match, Nigeria and her neighbour have met 25 times in the past, and one of the notable ones was the AFCON tournament held in Tunisia in 2004

The match saw the Super Eagles end Cameroon's hopes of winning a third straight Nations Cup

The ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d'Ivoire has continued to generate reactions from football lovers.

While the Nigerian Super Eagles have not been impressive in scoring goals against their opponents, they have managed to progress to the round of 16 after emerging winner over Guinea-Bissua.

Nigeria have Cameroon have played against each other 25 times. Credit: @cafonline

However, the Super Eagles' chances of winning their fourth Africa Cup of Nations title continue to get slimmer after they were paired against long-term rivals and neighbours Cameroon.

Ahead of the two countries' clash on Saturday, January 27, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Legit.ng, take a look at one of the popular faceoffs between the two countries.

How many times have Nigeria and Cameroon met

The Saturday clash will be the 26th time both countries will play against each other in all competitions.

Nigeria's big win vs Cameroon in 2004

During the AFCON tournament hosted in Tunisia in 2004, the Super Eagles, which had top players like Kanu Nwankwo, Jay Jay Okocha, among others, stalled Cameroon's dream of a third straight title.

The opening game saw Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o open the scoreboard with a goal from his powerful left foot.

However, less than five minutes after Eto's goal, Okocha came through with an equaliser, which boosted the Super Eagles' morale.

Former Arsenal star Kanu gave an incredible assist to John Utaka, who scored the second goal.

It was a big win then, owing to the fact that Nigeria had lost in three finals to Cameroon in the past.

The Nigerian football squad of 2004 included Vincent Enyeama; Abbey George, Joseph Yobo, Isaac Okoronkwo, Ifeanyi Udeze; John Utaka, Jay Jay Okocha, Seyi Olofinjana, Lawal; Kanu Nwankwo (Joseph Enakahire, 90), Peter Odemwingie (Pius Ikedia, 90).

Twenty years later, Nigerians will be hoping the likes of Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, among others, will be able to replicate the success to help the Super Eagles progress at the 2023 AFCON.

Watch a clip from Super Eagles clash vs Indomitable Lions in 2004

Nigerians insist Man Utd star must play for Cameroon

Ahead of the big match, Nigerians flooded X to urge Cameroon to allow Manchester United flop Andre Onana to man their goalpost.

Many believe this would give the Super Eagles an easy win against their neighbours.

So far, since he arrived at Old Trafford, Onana has conceded 47 goals in 30 appearances for Manchester United.

