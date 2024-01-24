Nigerian football fans have sent a message to their Cameroon counterparts ahead of their Saturday faceoff in the ongoing AFCON

Nigerian netizens via X, formerly Twitter, insisted that Cameroon must let Andre Onana man their goalpost

This comes amid Onana's poor performance for Manchester United in the English Premier League this season

Nigeria’s football squad, the Super Eagles, booked their place in the round of 16 on Monday at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, tournament.

This comes after the Super Eagles managed to defeat Guinea-Bissau 1-0, thanks to an own goal from Opa Sangante.

Nigerians send message to Cameroon squad ahead of round of 16.

Following their win, the Eagles will now face the Cameroon at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, on Saturday at 9 pm Nigeria time.

Nigerians tell Cameroon Andre Onana must play

Nigerian netizens have since flooded X, formerly Twitter, to urge Cameroon to allow Manchester United flop Andre Onana to man their goalpost to give the Super Eagles an easy win.

Onana has conceded 47 goals in 30 appearances for Manchester United.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerian football fans on X, see them below:

Ayodedejiakintunbi:

"Two things that will make the Nigeria vs Cameroon match thick: 1. Onana must man the post 2. Victor Osimhem must score Anything else na play."

UniqueCFC:

"So Cameroon get through to the AFCON Round of 16 the moment the imposter gets benched. Big lesson to learn here. You bench Onana you win games. Nigeria vs Cameroon on Saturday, I'd love to have him back in goal against Naija tho. No shades."

AfonjaBabatund1:

"Cameroon must play Onana against Nigeria if not we no go gree."

PoojaMedia:

"Onana must be in goal against Nigeria. He's the biggest GK in his country. Justice for Onana to return."

abdvl_gubuchy:

"Cameroon must play Onana against Nigeria if not we no go gree. Wotowoto seasoning."

Nigerians banter Ghanaians over possible elimination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians and Ghanaians' rivalry moved to another level amid the ongoing AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

While Nigeria's Super Eagles qualified for the round of 16, the Black Stars of Ghana were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique on Monday night.

A Nigerian fan wrote:

"Ghana did not cedis coming and now dey ACCRAing any ways they Ghana go home with Ghana must go."

