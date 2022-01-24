Fans of Super Eagles across the world, especially in Nigeria are in pain over the team's defeat at the AFCON 2022 competition

One of those who wept of the fact that the boys have crashed out of the tournament is Shehu Sani

The former Kaduna senator said he was in tears over the defeat and even said he will not eat for a whole night

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian senator from Kaduna Central, has vowed not to eat for a period of time after Nigeria suffered a painful defeat at the hands of Tunisia in the ongoing AFCON 2022 tournament.

Sani via Facebook on Sunday, January 23, disclosed that he was weeping, even in tears after the breath-taking second-round match in which the Super Eagles did their utmost but crashed out of the competition with a 1-0 defeat to The Eagles of Carthage.

Sani said he is in tears over the outcome of the match

Lamenting on the unbearable loss, the football-loving former senator said:

"We lost. I’m sad and in tears. I will not eat anything again till tomorrow morning. Good night."

Buhari sends direct message to 2 Super Eagles players before match with Tunisia

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, January 23, had a pep talk with the team via a video conference.

President Buhari spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin.

Speaking directly to two of the players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon, the president urged them not only to keep making their country proud but to eventually bring the trophy home.

He said:

“You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The federal government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep doing the country proud.”

The president also hailed the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, for his tremendous efforts so far in the competition.

On his part, Musa, speaking for his teammates, noted that it is a rare privilege to speak with Buhari, adding that they will do their best having received the blessing from the nation's leader.

