During his sermon on Sunday, January 23, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church stated that God in his almightiness can pick Nigeria's next president from his church.

The fiery cleric advised his members who are seeking political offices in 2023 to get divine counsel in order to avoid pain and self-torment, Sahara Reporters reports.

He admonished such members of his congregation not to be led by greed and lust for power.

Oyedepo claimed that he has never asked anything from anyone in the corridor of power across Nigeria and that even a female can be elevated to lead the nation come 2023.

He stated:

"And it is important for me to mention to members of the church because another time is here now. You better ask counsel of the priest before you torment your life by yourself.

“What office will you win election to that I will now need you? No. My eternal helper is up there, and they know if I have ever asked a thing of anyone. Allow God to lead you. Don’t let greed and avarice lead you.

“Don’t get me wrong, God can pick a president from this church. That President could even be a female.”

Source: Legit.ng