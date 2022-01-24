A former Abia governor, Orji Kalu, is a well-known lover of football who on Sunday, January 23, expressed sadness over the Super Eagles' exit from the AFCON 2022 competition

Senator Kalu via Facebook described the match as a painful one but hailed the players for their exceptional performance

The Senate's chief whip, however, advised the boys to improve on their style of play and do better in future matches

No doubt, Sunday, January 23, was a day of sadness for all fans of the Super Eagles following their exit from the AFCON 2022 tournament.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Sunday joined other football lovers in Nigeria to express pain over the match.

However, Senator Kalu congratulated the player for their brilliant and impressive style of play and doggedness.

Kalu said the team should improve and do better in future matches (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Instagram

He noted that an improvement on the promising team is the way forward as they hope for better outings in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The former Abia governor wrote:

"It is a sad evening for all of us soccer lovers; very sad we lost. An improvement on the team is the only way forward.

"I congratulate the players for their efforts as we look forward to better outings in the future."

Buhari sends direct message to 2 Super Eagles players before match with Tunisia

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday had a pep talk with the team via a video conference.

President Buhari spoke with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Captain Ahmed Musa, Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), and Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin.

Speaking directly to two of the players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon, the president urged them not only to keep making their country proud but to eventually bring the trophy home.

Buhari told the team:

“You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The federal government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players.. Please keep doing the country proud.”

The president also hailed the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare, for his tremendous efforts so far in the competition.

On his part, Musa, speaking for his teammates, noted that it is a rare privilege to speak with Buhari, adding that they will do their best having received the blessing from the nation's leader.

Source: Legit.ng