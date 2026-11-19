The FG has outlined entry requirements for its TVET programme, which offers participants a monthly stipend of N30,000

The programme runs two pathways: the Skills Training Certificate and the Vocational Education and Innovation programme

Applicants can choose from 25 skill areas, including electrical installation, fashion design, and mechanised agriculture

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The Federal Government has outlined the entry requirements for Nigerians interested in its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, which offers participants a monthly stipend of N30,000.

The initiative is designed to equip young Nigerians, school leavers and other interested individuals with practical skills that can help them secure employment or establish their own businesses.

FG outlines requirements for Nigerians seeking to join its TVET programme Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

Source: Getty Images

The programme provides two training options: the Skills Training Certificate (STC) and the Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI) programme.

Applicants can choose a pathway based on their educational background and previous skills acquisition experience.

Requirements for FG's TVET programme

Under the Skills Training Certificate (STC) programme, applicants do not need formal educational qualifications to participate.

However, they must have:

A valid National Identification Number (NIN).

A valid Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The pathway is designed for first-time trainees, school leavers and individuals without formal educational backgrounds who want to learn practical skills.

The second option, the Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI) programme, runs for one year and targets individuals with some educational background or informal training experience.

Applicants must provide any of the following qualifications:

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), showing skills acquired through apprenticeship or informal training.

First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC).

A certificate from a non-formal education programme, including training organised by NGOs, religious institutions, nomadic education providers or community programmes.

List of courses available under TVET

The Federal Government's vocational training programme covers 25 skill areas across different sectors.

Some of the available courses include:

Electrical installation Welding and fabrication Painting, decoration and interior design Tiling and floor cladding Bricklaying and concreting Network system installation Computer hardware and GSM repair Social media communications Digital media production Motorcycle and tricycle repair Automobile mechanics Refrigeration and air-conditioning Plumbing and pipe-fitting Carpentry and joinery Furniture making and upholstery Solar PV installation and maintenance Automobile CNG conversion and maintenance Mechanised agriculture Livestock farming and poultry Fashion design and garment making Beauty therapy and cosmetology Hospitality training Vulcanising and tyre repair Auto-body works and panel beating Blacksmithing

FG's vocational training initiative offers Nigerians an opportunity to acquire practical skills Photo: ads

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How to apply for the TVET programme

Interested Nigerians can apply by following these steps:

Create an account on the programme's application portal. Select either the STC or VEI training option. Complete the application form and upload the required documents. Choose a preferred training centre and vocational skill. Submit the application and wait for confirmation.

Successful participants are expected to receive a monthly stipend of N30,000 while undergoing training.

The programme provides an opportunity for Nigerians to acquire marketable skills, particularly those seeking employment or alternative sources of income.

To apply, use this link

150,000 Nigerians secure places in TVET Cohort 2

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has selected 150,000 Nigerians for the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme and has opened its portal for a third batch of applicants, offering free training and a monthly stipend of N30,000.

Minister of Education Dr Tunji Alausa announced the Cohort 2 selections on Wednesday at a graduation ceremony for first-batch beneficiaries in Abuja, where starter kits were also presented to graduates.

Source: Legit.ng