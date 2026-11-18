Japan introduced a Japanese language proficiency requirement at B1 level or higher as part of its permanent residency application criteria

The Japanese government outlined specific categories of foreign nationals who would not be held to the language standard

A separate requirement on understanding Japan's systems and rules was also introduced, with applicants who fall short facing a negative evaluation

Japan has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can apply for permanent residency in the country, including a Japanese language requirement and an understanding of local rules, while carving out exemptions for certain categories of applicants.

According to Japan's Immigration Services Agency, applicants seeking permanent residency are expected to demonstrate a level of Japanese language ability equivalent to B1 or higher, as defined by the Reference Framework for Japanese Language Education, a report published by the Council for Cultural Affairs on 12 October 2021.

Japan lists foreigners exempt from language requirement for permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The rationale given is that a reasonable command of the language helps residents integrate into local communities and manage everyday social life without difficulty.

Japanese permanent residence: Who's exempt from language requirement?

Despite the general expectation, Japan's Ministry of Justice has listed five categories of foreign nationals for whom the language requirement will not apply.

1. The first covers highly skilled foreign professionals, as defined under specific classifications in the residency framework.

2. The second extends that exemption to qualifying family members of such professionals.

3. Foreign nationals who have completed six or more cumulative years of primary or secondary education under Japan's School Education Act form the third category, on the basis that extended schooling within the Japanese system already provides meaningful exposure to the language and culture.

4. The fourth exemption applies to children of permanent residents, but only under defined conditions: the parent raising the child must hold Japanese language proficiency at B1 level or higher, and the child must have been born in Japan.

5. The fifth and final category covers any situation in which the Immigration Services Agency determines that requiring B1-level proficiency would not be appropriate or necessary for a particular applicant's circumstances.

Permanent residence: Understanding Japan's rules also required

Beyond language, Japan has also introduced a requirement that permanent residency applicants demonstrate a working understanding of the country's systems and rules.

The government stated that granting permanent residency to individuals who may struggle to adapt to local norms or could cause problems within the community would not be appropriate. As a result, applicants who show little understanding of Japan's rules, or who appear unwilling to learn them, will receive a negative evaluation during the assessment process.

The evaluation method will be determined by the Commissioner of the Immigration Services Agency, and will focus on content drawn from the "Living and Working Guidebook," a resource used to orient foreigners on life in Japan.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng