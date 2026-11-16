Floyd Mayweather Jr visited Nigeria to launch the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, a grassroots boxing initiative targeting young Nigerian talents

The boxing legend toured Abuja and Lagos, including a visit to Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the government house

Mayweather was spotted at a Lagos nightclub, where a video of him at a street stall outside caught fans' attention on social media

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated American boxing legend, is in Nigeria for a business trip that has also turned into a social media moment, after a video of him buying sweets from a Lagos street vendor spread widely online.

Mayweather is in the country to launch the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, a grassroots boxing initiative designed to find, train, and promote young Nigerian boxers.

Floyd Mayweather visits Nigeria to set up boxing academies. Photo by Allen Berezovsky.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Punch, the programme will operate through academies and development schemes across Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar, and other cities, with a planned rollout beginning in 2027.

During his time in the country, Mayweather visited Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the government house and was also seen in Abuja as part of his engagements promoting the initiative.

Mayweather patronises street vendor

Away from the business side of his visit, Mayweather stepped out to experience Lagos nightlife, a city well known for its round-the-clock entertainment culture.

It was outside a Lagos nightclub that an encounter with a street vendor caught the eye of fans on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram, Mayweather approached a vendor selling peppermint sweets and handed over €50, roughly ₦70,000, for confectionery that would ordinarily cost a small fraction of that amount.

He then continued into the night without asking for change, a gesture that quickly gained traction online.

The TMT Frontrow Fight Series represents Mayweather's most significant direct investment in African boxing development to date.

By establishing academies in multiple Nigerian cities, the initiative aims to give young athletes a structured path from grassroots competition to professional promotion under the TMT brand.

Mayweather's 2027 calendar in Nigeria is shaping up to be eventful. Beyond the boxing series launch, the retired fighter is also expected to take part in a wrestling contest in the country that same year.

Mayweather trains in Abuja

Legit.ng previously reported that Floyd Mayweather delighted fans after training with them in Abuja during his current visit to Nigeria.

The retired boxer stepped into the training ring in preparation for a promotional pay-per-view event in Nigeria on December 19, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng