Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will clash in a heavyweight bout on December 11, 2026, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff

The fight will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix, marking a major live sports moment for the streaming platform

The all-British showdown carries a reported overall value of around $200 million, with both fighters set for equal splits

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have officially confirmed their heavyweight title fight, set to take place on December 11, 2026, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, ending years of speculation over whether the all-British clash would ever happen.

Both fighters announced the bout on social media, with the event set to be broadcast exclusively on Netflix, continuing the streaming platform's push into live sport, as noted by BBC Sport.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua after the Gypsy King's fight in April. Photo by Mark Robinson.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua vs Fury prize money

As noted by The Times, the fight is valued at roughly $200 million in total, according to reports, making it one of the most lucrative boxing events of the year.

Joshua and Fury are each expected to receive $100 million from the main purse, a 50-50 split that reportedly took considerable time to agree upon. Fury had held out for a larger share, and resolving that dispute was one of the key reasons the fight was delayed.

Why the fight commands such money

Both men rank among Britain's most prominent boxing figures, and their potential meeting has been the subject of conversation in the sport for several years.

The Cardiff event is expected to draw significant revenue from international broadcast rights, ticket sales, sponsorship deals, and commercial partnerships.

Netflix is handling broadcast arrangements, while Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh and the events company Sela have also been linked to the financial backing behind the fight.

Beyond the financial rewards, the bout gives both Joshua and Fury an opportunity to settle a heavyweight rivalry that has defined British boxing for the better part of a decade.

Joshua's prize money vs Prenga

Legit.ng previously reported Anthony Joshua’s prize money after he defeated Kristian Prenga in the second round of an exhibition fight in July.

Joshua, who was returning to the ring for the first time since losing his friends in a fatal accident in Nigeria, pocketed a modest amount from the fight.

Source: Legit.ng