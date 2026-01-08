Anthony Joshua opened up about his friend’s deaths during a video call with Kamaru Usman while still in a hospital bed

Joshua survived a fatal car accident, which claimed the lives of two of his friends in Nigeria on December 29, 2025

Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, who were part of his fitness and training team, sadly lost their lives in the accident

A video has gone viral of Anthony Joshua speaking to Kamaru Usman about the death of his friends during the fatal accident in Nigeria on December 29, 2025.

Joshua survived a fatal car accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Nigeria, but his friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were not fortunate.

Anthony Joshua opens up about his friends' death to Kamaru Usman.

The two-time heavyweight champion spent days in the hospital in Lagos before accompanying the bodies of his friend's back to the United Kingdom for final rites.

According to Daily Trust, both were buried at Hendon Cemetery in North London after a funeral service at London Central Mosque on January 4, 2026.

Joshua recounts friends’ death

A leaked video has gone viral on social media of Anthony Joshua, while still at the hospital in Lagos, speaking to Nigerian UFC fighter Kamaru Usman.

The grief-stricken heavyweight boxer disclosed how his friends, Sina and Latz, passed away from the incident, admitting that it still hasn't sunk in yet.

“Two of my close friends passed away in the accident. One was in the front and one was behind him, on the right side. They both passed away,” he said.

“It still hasn’t sunk in. It still hasn’t hit me yet. Life is short man, life is short.”

“I am sorry about that man. Hey, you scared the world, I’ll tell you that right now, you scared the world. It’s crazy,” Usman responded.

Fans have lampooned Usman for letting the video of such a personal and confidential call between him and Joshua leak to the internet from his side.

The accident scene where Anthony Joshua's friends died in Nigeria.

Kamaru Usman took responsibility for the video going viral and released a statement admitting his fault in how the video surfaced online.

“After seeing what’s being written, it’s quite heartbreaking. Being on camera that whole day in preparation for The AKO show, it completely slipped my mind that my conversation was recorded. I realised after and asked about it,” he wrote.

“I take full responsibility for not properly watching the video that was released and keeping my private conversation with my brother AJ private. SMH 🤦🏿‍♂️big L on me. That’s not something I would ever do to a friend/ brother.”

The two deceased men were important members of Joshua’s team. Ghami was his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was his personal trainer.

According to Star NG, supporters have raised about $270,000 to build mosques and boreholes in Nigeria in honour of Ayodele, a project he had reportedly started before his death.

Anthony Joshua’s uncle hints at his retirement

Legit.ng reported that Anthony Joshua’s uncle hinted that the two-time heavyweight champion could retire from the sport after the tragic passing of his friends.

Adedamola Joshua claimed that the British-born boxer, who has been a professional since 2013, has left the sport, though there has yet to be an official confirmation.

