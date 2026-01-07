Anthony Joshua’s friends, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were laid to rest days after they died in a tragic car accident

People who attended the burial ceremony in London shared notable things they observed at the event held in London

They also shared photos and videos from the burial and shared details of what they saw and experienced at the funeral

Attendees at Anthony Joshua’s late friends’ burial took to social media to share what they noticed at the event.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sani Ghami, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

4 People Who Attended Anthony Joshua's Friends' Burial Share Notable Things They Noticed at Event

Source: UGC

Ghami served as Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele worked as his personal trainer, making both men integral members of his boxing team.

Anthony Joshua’s friends were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and the boxer was present for the ceremony, which came after he visited the families of the deceased.

Legit.ng compiled the experiences of attendees at the burial ceremony.

1. UK-based man posts photo from burial

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom, Alistair Soyode, shared his observations while attending the burial of friends of popular British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

On his Facebook page, he posted a photo of himself at the ceremony and shared what the boxer did before the burial. He also shared his observations about the kind of people who attended the burial in London.

Alistair went further to share what the boxer did before the burial ceremony of his close associates began.

2. Lady shows unusual thing she saw

A lady named Rebecca posted something unusual she captured while attending the burial of Anthony Joshua’s friends in the UK.

She mentioned what she saw above the graves of the young men and quickly snapped a photo of it.

The lady, who was friends with Latif, proceeded to upload it on her Instagram page, @honeymck23. The photos sparked reactions as the lady explained what it meant, as the burial ceremony continued to trend online

3. Man films Sina’s dog at burial

A man who attended Anthony Joshua’s friends’ burial showed how Sina Ghami’s dog paid his last respect to his owner

The TikTok user, @max.millione2, who attended the event, posted a video of Sina’s dog seeing his master’s coffin before the burial.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many reacted to the emotional video of how his dog honoured him at the funeral, as they shared their thoughts.

4. Latif’s father posts video of burial reception

The father of Latif, one of Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in a car accident, has shared a video of the burial, which was held in London.

The heartbroken man posted a rare video of his son’s burial reception in London, showing some of the guests at the indoor venue of the reception.

Many reacted to the clip he posted, as the father shared what he observed about the guests at the funeral reception and spoke about his son's fame.

4 People Who Attended Anthony Joshua's Friends' Burial Share Notable Things They Noticed at Event

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua's family speaks about alleged requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Anthony Joshua’s uncle opened up on what the boxer told the family after the car crash that claimed the lives of his friends.

Following the car crash, Adedamola Joshua, Anthony’s uncle, stated that the boxer had informed the family that he was considering retirement.

He hinted at the boxer’s retirement and shared how the family received the news about the boxer's alleged retirement from boxing.

Source: Legit.ng