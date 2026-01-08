The father of Latif, Anthony Joshua's trainer, who died in the crash, has mentioned four things he missed about his son

He posted new pictures from the burial of his son in London, and also some photos of himself in a hospital bed

Many were moved to tears as the heartbroken man continued to mourn his son, who died in a tragic crash in Ogun

The father of Kevin Latif Ayodele, one of Anthony Joshua’s associates who died in a car accident, has shared new photos from his son’s burial.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer, Sina and Kevin Latif Ayodele, lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Anthony Joshua: Latif's father mourns son

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Latif and Sani, were buried on January 4, 2026, in London, and the boxer was present for the ceremony.

On his TikTok page, @aydigitalstudiolondon posted new photos from the burial and mentions four things he missed about his son.

He wrote:

“I MISS YOU MY SON. Everyday feels heavier without you. I miss yr voice, yr smiles, yr present. I miss the way you made everything okay. The house is quiet now, but my heart is loud with memories of you.

“Some days I try to be strong, other days the tears come without warning. My Son I miss you, I miss you more than words can explain. I dedicate this song for you. Untill we meet again. REST IN PERFECT PEACE.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Latif’s father’s tribute to son

@theneurospicyhijabi said:

"May Allah grant him the highest rank in Jannah ameen. Your son has touched a lot of people’s heart with his character. May we all be like him in sha Allah."

@AB said:

"Can I just say , he was the most beautiful human , I don’t know him , but his aura , his ethics , his character outshines anyone I have ever come across. I’ve cried many times . And like I said , I’m a stranger i don’t even know him , but I know for sure he was an amazing human."

@Rakia said

"I genuinely pray from the bottom of my heart you and your family have some kind of comfort knowing the impact your son has had. Thousands of people are mourning his loss, even those of us that didn’t know him personally. Very rarely in life we get to witness this type of legacy a person leaves behind but your son has. I can only imagine the special soul he was, not one person has said anything negative. May Allah reunite you all in Jannat Al Firdous."

@Alicia Rose said:

"I’m gonna miss watching Latz soooo much he was truly such an amazing inspiring young man who left his mark in this world. Stay strong papa my prayers are with you and your family."

Anthony Joshua's uncle speaks about alleged retirement

In a related story on Legit.ng, Anthony Joshua’s uncle revealed what the boxer told the family after the car crash that claimed the lives of his friends.

He hinted at the boxer’s retirement and shared how the family received the news about the boxer's alleged retirement from boxing.

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele, who died in the car crash, were part of his boxing team

