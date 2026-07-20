Citizens of EU, EEA, and Schengen member states do not need a visa to enter Estonia under current travel rules

Estonia's visa-free entry policy also covers third-country nationals holding a valid Schengen residence permit

Family members of EU/EEA/EFTA nationals may qualify for visa-free entry if they carry the correct residence card

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Estonia does not require a visa from nationals of the European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA), and Schengen Area member states, according to the country's official entry requirements.

Third-country nationals who hold a valid residence permit issued by any Schengen member state are also allowed to enter Estonia without a visa.

Estonia opens its doors to EU nationals without a visa. Photo credit: Michael Huang @martenkokk

Source: Twitter

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this via its website.

In addition, holders of diplomatic, service, official, and special passports from qualifying third countries enjoy short-term visa-free access.

Countries whose citizens enter Estonia visa-free

The full list of EU and EEA states whose nationals qualify for visa-free entry covers Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Schengen member states follow a nearly identical list, with Ireland being the key difference — it is an EU member but not part of the Schengen Area.

Family members of EU, EEA, or EFTA nationals can also enter Estonia without a visa, provided they carry both a valid passport from their home country and a residence card issued under EU Directive 2004/38/EC.

The card must carry the specific text "Residence Card of a Family Member of an EEA National" to be accepted at the border.

What travellers must carry to Estonia

Even though passport checks are not carried out at borders between Schengen member states, travellers are still required to have a valid travel document on them at all times.

A passport or national identity card is acceptable; however, driving licences, bank cards, post cards, and tax cards are not recognised as valid proof of identity or travel documents under Schengen rules.

Police and immigration officials in any Schengen country retain the right to request travel documents from individuals crossing internal borders, and travellers without the proper documentation risk being turned back or detained.

Anyone planning to visit Estonia should confirm their specific eligibility before travelling, particularly if they hold a residence permit issued outside the Schengen Area or carry a passport from a country not covered by the visa-free arrangements listed above.

Can you enter Estonia without a visa? Here's what you need to know. Photo credit: @angelicaio81153

Source: Twitter

Romania visa-free countries 2026

Recall that Romania grants visa-free entry to nationals of over 60 countries under Regulation EU 1806/2018, covering multiple regions across the globe.

Holders of valid Schengen visas and residence permits can also enter Romania for short stays of up to 90 days without a separate visa.

Canadians, Japanese, and American passport holders face specific conditions on length of stay before they must apply for an extension.

Countries that can enter Slovakia without a visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Slovak Republic published its official list of countries whose nationals are exempt from visa requirements when entering the country

The exemptions vary by passport type, with some nationalities only qualifying if they hold biometric, diplomatic, or service passports.

Several African, Asian, and Caribbean nations appear on the list, though the conditions attached to each country differ significantly.

Source: Legit.ng