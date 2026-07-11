Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winner between Norway and England in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final later today

The Three Lions edged past co-host Mexico 3-2 to reach the last eight, while the Vikings stunned Brazil in the Round of 16

The encounter will see Harry Kane go head-to-head with Erling Haaland for a place in the semi-finals

Opta's supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between England and Norway, with the Three Lions tipped as favourites to reach the last four.

England booked their place in the quarterfinals after edging co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic Round of 16 encounter, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice.

Norway, meanwhile, stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to secure a place in the last eight, thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland.

Supercomputer tips England to beat Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal. Photo by: Angela WEISS and Odd ANDERSEN / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts England to edge Norway

According to Opta's supercomputer, which ran 25,000 match simulations, England have the edge over the Scandinavian side.

The model gives Thomas Tuchel's men a 50.4% chance of winning within 90 minutes.

England's overall probability of reaching the semifinals, including extra time and a possible penalty shootout, rises to 62.3%.

Norway have been given a 25.1% chance of winning in regulation time, while the probability of the match ending in a draw after 90 minutes stands at 24.6%.

The winners will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinals, per BBC.

Kane and Haaland set for blockbuster showdown

Saturday's encounter is expected to feature two of the tournament's deadliest forwards.

England captain Harry Kane has scored six goals at the 2026 World Cup, the fourth-highest tally in the competition.

Haaland, meanwhile, has found the net in all four of Norway's World Cup matches, taking his tally to seven goals and extending his scoring streak to 14 consecutive competitive international appearances.

Kane scores 13th World Cup goal, surpasses Pele

Legit.ng earlier reported that England captain Harry Kane etched his name into FIFA World Cup history by scoring his 13th World Cup goal during the Three Lions' 2-1 victory over DR Congo in the Round of 32.

The strike saw Kane move past Brazilian legend Pelé, who ended his World Cup career with 12 goals across four tournaments between 1958 and 1970.

Source: Legit.ng