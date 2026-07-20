The FG has opened applications for the iDICE Startup Bridge Growth Lab, implemented by the Bank of Industry

Twelve Nigerian tech startups will be selected for a 12-week programme offering mentorship and investment-readiness training

Eligible startups must be post-MVP and under 12 months old, with applications closing on August 19, 2026

The Federal Government, through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme implemented by the Bank of Industry (BoI), has launched applications for the iDICE Startup Bridge Growth Lab, a 12-week accelerator programme offering up to $350,000(about N482.4 million) in funding for promising Nigerian technology startups.

BoI-backed iDICE offers up to $350,000 for Nigerian startups. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement issued by the programme organisers, the initiative will select 12 startups from across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Participants will receive business development support, mentorship from seasoned founders and industry experts, investment-readiness training, and introductions to active investors.

The Growth Lab sits at the second stage of the iDICE Startup Bridge pathway. The first stage, the Founders Lab, is geared towards early-stage entrepreneurs still working to validate their business concepts.

It picks up where that process ends, targeting startups that have already built a minimum viable product and are ready to grow.

The new accelerator is designed for startups that have developed a minimum viable product (MVP) and are ready to scale.

To be eligible, a startup must be technology-enabled and must have been operating for no more than 12 months.

What selected startups will receive

Successful startups will benefit from:

Up to $100,000 cash investment (or naira equivalent) for 7.5% equity, subject to programme terms

Up to $250,000 in additional follow-on investment based on growth milestones

A 12-week accelerator programme combining virtual learning and physical sessions in Lagos

Mentorship from industry experts and experienced founders

Investment-readiness training

Market expansion support and access to strategic business networks

Who can apply?

The programme is open to technology-enabled startups that:

Have operated for no more than 12 months

Are at the post-MVP stage

Show evidence of market validation through customers, users, pilots, partnerships, waitlists, or similar demand indicators

Have founders resident in any of Nigeria's six geopolitical zones

Can participate fully in the hybrid accelerator programme

Early-stage startups can now compete for $350,000 funding. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Application deadline

Applications opened on July 15, 2026, and will close on August 19, 2026.

The organisers also encouraged female technology entrepreneurs to apply, stating that all successful participants will be selected through a transparent, merit-based evaluation process.

Link to apply below

FG opens portal, Nigerians can borrow up to N300,000 easily

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

Beneficiaries will enjoy zero collateral, a 3-month moratorium before repayment, and nationwide coverage across all six geopolitical zones.

The programme is designed to support women, micro-entrepreneurs, and cooperatives.

Source: Legit.ng