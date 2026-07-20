South Sudan released new visa regulations that granted visa-free entry only to citizens of Egypt and Tanzania. Travellers from most other countries were required to obtain visas before arrival

The Interior Ministry fixed visa fees at $100 for single entry, $200 for a three-month multiple-entry visa and $350 for a six-month multiple-entry visa

Citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo received discounted visa fees under the updated policy, paying lower rates than other foreign travellers

South Sudan has introduced new visa regulations for international travellers, limiting visa-free entry to citizens of just two African countries while requiring almost all other foreign nationals to obtain a visa before entering the country.

The updated policy, announced by the country's Interior Ministry, grants visa-free access only to nationals of Egypt and Tanzania.

South Sudan announced revised visa regulations for international travellers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Which countries can enter South Sudan without a visa?

Under the new immigration rules, citizens of Egypt and Tanzania can enter South Sudan without first obtaining a visa.

Travellers from virtually every other country, including Nigeria and most African nations, must secure a visa to visit South Sudan.

The revised policy forms part of the country's updated entry requirements for foreign visitors.

How much does a South Sudan visa cost?

According to the Interior Ministry, visitors who require a visa will pay different fees depending on the type of entry permit they choose.

A single-entry visa costs 100 US dollars, while a three-month multiple-entry visa is priced at 200 US dollars. Those seeking a six-month multiple-entry visa will pay 350 US dollars.

Most foreign visitors were required to obtain a visa before travelling to South Sudan. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The new fee structure applies to the majority of foreign nationals travelling to South Sudan.

DR Congo citizens receive discounted visa fees

The Interior Ministry also introduced a special concession for citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Unlike other foreign travellers, Congolese nationals will pay 50 US dollars for a single-entry visa, 125 US dollars for a three-month multiple-entry visa, and 250 US dollars for a six-month multiple-entry visa.

The ministry did not explain why the reduced visa fees apply specifically to DRC citizens.

What the new policy means for travellers

The revised immigration rules mean that travellers planning to visit South Sudan should confirm their visa requirements before departure.

For Nigerians and citizens of most other countries, obtaining a visa will remain a mandatory requirement before entering the East African nation.

The announcement places South Sudan among the African countries that maintain relatively strict entry requirements for international visitors, while continuing visa-free access for only Egypt and Tanzania under the latest immigration framework.

UAE names countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng