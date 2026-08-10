The US government announced a realignment of routine visa processing services across Africa to regional hubs on August 10, 2026

The US clarified that the changes do not affect the operating status of its embassies and consulates on the continent

Affected applicants and stakeholders were directed to the US travel website for full details on the new visa processing arrangement

The United States government has announced a shift in how routine visa services are handled across Africa, moving processing responsibilities to designated regional hubs.

The announcement was made on August 10, 2026, via the official US government X account, which directed the public to the US Department of State's travel website for a full breakdown of the changes.

US government announces a realignment of routine visa services in Africa to regional hubs. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

What the realignment means for embassies

A key clarification in the statement addressed concerns that the restructuring could affect access to American diplomatic missions on the continent. The US government said the move "does not change the operating status of any of the embassies and consulates or the important work they continue to conduct on behalf of the American people."

This means that while routine visa processing is being shifted to centralised regional locations, the embassies and consulates themselves remain open and continue to carry out their full range of diplomatic and consular functions.

What applicants should know

Visa applicants across Africa who may be affected by the changes were directed to the US State Department's dedicated page on the realignment of visa services in Africa to regional hubs. The page is expected to provide details on which countries fall under specific regional hubs, timelines for the transition, and how applicants should proceed with pending or new visa applications.

The US government did not specify in its X post which African countries or cities will serve as the new regional processing centres, nor did it indicate when the changes would take full effect.

See the X post below:

US visa: Lists of 5 mistakes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has updated its policy to allow immigration officers to reject incomplete visa, green card and other immigration benefit applications without first asking applicants to supply missing documents or additional evidence.

The revised guidance, which took effect on August 5, 2026, applies to applications filed on or after that date and to certain pending cases, unless existing regulations or other USCIS policies say otherwise. Under the previous approach adopted during the Biden administration, officers were generally expected to issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) before rejecting an application that lacked required information.

Source: Legit.ng