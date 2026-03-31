Meta tests Instagram Plus, a premium subscription for everyday users with exclusive features and enhanced control

New features include anonymous Story viewing, multiple audience lists, and extended Story expiration

Instagram Plus pricing varies by country, reflecting a broader trend of subscriptions in social media

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Meta has officially begun testing a new premium subscription for Instagram, signalling a major shift in how everyday users may soon experience the platform.

The feature, dubbed Instagram Plus, is currently being piloted in select countries, according to a confirmation the company gave to TechCrunch on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Meta unveils new paid feature for content creators on Instagram. Credit: Meta Inc

Source: UGC

The move comes just weeks after Meta hinted at broader plans to introduce subscription models across its platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp. Now, Instagram appears to be leading that experiment.

What Instagram Plus offers

Unlike Meta’s existing “Meta Verified” subscription, which targets creators and businesses, Instagram Plus is designed for regular users looking for enhanced control and exclusive features.

Among the standout additions is the ability to view Stories anonymously—allowing users to watch posts without the creator knowing. Subscribers will also gain access to deeper insights into their own content, including data on how many times their Stories have been rewatched.

Customisation is another key focus. Users will be able to create multiple audience lists for Stories, moving beyond the current “Close Friends” limitation. This means more precise sharing, letting users tailor content visibility for different groups.

Other features include:

Extending Stories’ lifespan by an extra 24 hours

Spotlighting one Story per week for increased visibility

Sending animated “Superlikes” on Stories

Searching through Story viewers to quickly find specific users

Together, these tools aim to give users more flexibility, privacy, and engagement options.

Where it’s being tested—and what it costs

While Meta has not officially disclosed all test markets, reports from users suggest that Instagram Plus is currently available in countries such as Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines.

Pricing varies by region:

Mexico: MX$39 (about $2.20/month)

Japan: ¥319 (about $2/month)

Philippines: PHP 65 (about $1.07/month)

There are indications that the test could expand to more countries as Meta gathers feedback and usage data.

Subscription fatigue vs. new revenue streams

Meta’s push into subscriptions reflects a broader trend across the social media industry, where companies are increasingly looking beyond advertising for revenue.

Platforms like Snapchat and X (formerly Twitter) have already demonstrated that users are willing to pay for premium features.

According to a TechCrunch report, Snapchat+, for instance, has surpassed 25 million subscribers globally, showing strong demand for enhanced social experiences.

However, Meta’s move may face resistance. Many users are already juggling multiple subscriptions across streaming, music, and software services. The idea of paying for social media—once entirely free—has sparked mixed reactions online.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta unveils new features, moves to reward users. Credit: Meta Inc.

Source: Getty Images

What comes next

For now, Instagram Plus remains in the testing phase, with Meta emphasising that features and pricing could evolve before any wider rollout.

Still, the direction is clear: social media is gradually shifting toward a hybrid model where premium experiences come at a price.

Whether users are willing to pay for these added perks or push back against yet another subscription will likely determine how quickly Instagram Plus expands worldwide.

Facebook launches new monetisation program offers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Facebook has introduced a new initiative aimed at attracting content creators, offering eligible participants up to $3,000 per month as competition for digital talent intensifies.

The programme, called Creator Fast Track, was unveiled by parent company Meta Platforms as part of broader efforts to strengthen its position in the creator economy and regain traction among influencers.

Under the scheme, creators with more than one million followers on rival platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram can earn up to $3,000 monthly.

Source: Legit.ng