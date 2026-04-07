Canada implements stricter hiring rules for foreign workers in low-wage jobs starting April 2026

Employers must now advertise job vacancies for eight weeks, targeting youth aged 15–30

Aspiring migrants face tougher competition as Canada prioritises local talent and reduces foreign worker reliance

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Effective April 1, 2026, Canada has rolled out stricter requirements for employers seeking to hire foreign workers in low-wage positions through the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP).

These changes, announced by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), aim to give Canadian citizens and permanent residents—especially young people—a stronger chance at available jobs before turning to international talent.

Canadian Prime Minister. Mark Carney's government announces new hiring rules. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Twitter

For many Nigerians and other aspiring migrants who see Canada as a land of opportunity, the update feels like a sobering reminder that dreams must now navigate even tougher hurdles.

Mandatory eight-week advertising period takes effect

The most significant shift doubles the previous recruitment timeline. Employers must now advertise low-wage job vacancies for a minimum of eight consecutive weeks within the three months before submitting a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) application. Previously, only four weeks were required.

According to a BusinessDay report, the full eight-week period must be completed before the LMIA can be lodged, and employers are expected to provide clear evidence of their efforts.

This extended window is designed to give local job seekers more time to discover and apply for roles that might otherwise go to foreign workers.

The LMIA itself remains a critical document. Issued by ESDC, it confirms that no suitable Canadian or permanent resident is available for the position and that hiring a foreign worker will not negatively affect the domestic labour market.

Employers must actively target youth aged 15–30

Beyond longer advertising, employers now face a fresh obligation: they must demonstrate targeted recruitment efforts aimed specifically at young Canadians between the ages of 15 and 30. This requirement did not exist before and adds a new layer of accountability.

Acceptable actions include:

Posting jobs on the “Youth” section of the national Job Bank

Advertising on youth-specific job portals and digital platforms popular with younger audiences

Partnering with schools, colleges, and vocational training institutions

Participating in dedicated youth employment programmes

These youth-focused efforts are additional to existing recruitment rules and must be properly documented. Failure to show genuine outreach could result in LMIA rejection.

Why Canada is making these changes

The Canadian government’s stated goal is straightforward: prioritise domestic workers, particularly youth entering or struggling in the job market, and reduce over-reliance on foreign labour in low-wage sectors.

By extending advertising periods and mandating youth outreach, officials hope to:

Give local candidates more time and visibility for open positions

Boost employment opportunities for young Canadians facing higher unemployment rates

Protect the stability of the national job market

Encourage businesses to invest more deeply in local talent pipelines

This policy reflects a broader push toward self-reliance in Canada’s labour force while still acknowledging that genuine shortages may exist in certain regions or sectors.

What this means for employers and foreign applicants

For Canadian employers, the process has become more time-consuming and demanding.

They must plan further ahead, maintain detailed records of recruitment activities, and meet higher standards of proof. Some businesses in rural or hard-to-staff areas may face delays, though temporary measures allow slightly higher caps on foreign workers in certain rural regions.

For foreign workers, especially Nigerians and others targeting low-wage roles, the impact could be significant:

Fewer LMIA approvals in competitive low-wage streams

Longer overall hiring timelines

Heightened competition from Canadian applicants who now get extended exposure to vacancies

Despite the tighter rules, the TFWP pathway still exists for employers who can convincingly prove they cannot find suitable staff domestically after exhaustive efforts.

A clearer signal for aspiring migrants

These April 2026 updates send a strong message: Canada is doubling down on protecting and empowering its own workforce, particularly its youth.

For Nigerians and other international job seekers, the changes underscore the need for patience, thorough preparation, and perhaps a greater focus on high-wage streams or alternative immigration routes where labour shortages remain acute.

While the dream of building a life in Canada remains alive, it now requires navigating a more locally oriented labour market.

Canada's new employment rule makes it tougher for Nigerians to get low-wage jobs. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Those affected are advised to stay informed through official ESDC and IRCC channels, consult licensed immigration professionals, and explore all available options as policies continue to evolve.

Canada releases 2026-2027 immigration plan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada, through the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has released its 2026/2027 plan to reduce foreign workers and international students.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship for Canada, Lena Metlege Diab, said the plan will help restore control of the immigration system.

Diab added that the plan is to enable Canada to control its immigration system and bring it to a sustainable level.

Source: Legit.ng