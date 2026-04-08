NCC mandates automatic compensation for Nigerian telecom users starting April 2026 for poor network performance

Subscribers will receive automatic credits without the need for claims, simplifying the compensation process

Policy retroactively covers service failures since November 2025, enhancing accountability in Nigeria's telecom sector

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a major directive that could change how Nigerians experience mobile services.

From April 2026, telecom operators must automatically compensate subscribers for poor network performance.

NCC rolls out new rules, requiring telcos to compensate subscribers for poor network. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

This directive affects all major Mobile Network Operators, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and 9mobile.

It covers service failures such as dropped calls, failed SMS delivery, and disrupted data sessions that fall below the commission’s Quality of Service (QoS) benchmarks.

For millions of users long frustrated by inconsistent connectivity, this marks one of the strongest consumer protection measures introduced in recent years.

How the compensation will work

Under the new framework, subscribers no longer need to file complaints or submit claims to receive compensation. Instead, telecom operators are mandated to identify affected users and credit their accounts proactively.

The compensation will come in the form of airtime or data bonuses, depending on the nature of the disruption and the subscriber’s usage pattern.

The value of the rebate will be calculated based on how long the service failure lasted and how heavily the user relies on the affected service.

This automated system is designed to eliminate bureaucracy and ensure that customers are fairly compensated without stress.

Who qualifies for Airtime and data rebates?

According to a report by The Guardian, not every service interruption will qualify. The NCC has outlined specific conditions that must be met before compensation is issued.

First, the subscriber must have been located in a Local Government Area (LGA) that experienced significant network degradation during the period in question. This ensures compensation is targeted at genuinely affected users.

Second, the line must be active. Only users with registered and operational SIM cards on Nigerian networks are eligible.

Third, there must have been at least one revenue-generating activity during the disruption period. This could include making a call, sending an SMS, or using mobile data.

Finally, the service failure must fall below the thresholds defined in the NCC’s QoS regulations. Minor or brief disruptions that are quickly resolved may not qualify for compensation.

What is covered and what is not

The policy applies to both individual users and corporate subscribers, ensuring that businesses relying on telecom services are also protected.

However, not all scenarios are included. Short-lived outages that are resolved almost immediately are typically excluded.

In addition, foreign SIM cards roaming within Nigeria will not benefit from the compensation scheme.

Importantly, the policy is retroactive. It covers service failures dating back to November 2025, with actual credits and rebates rolling out from April 2026.

A win for Nigerian telecom users

This directive signals a shift toward greater accountability in Nigeria’s telecom sector.

By forcing operators to take responsibility for poor service delivery, the NCC is setting a new standard for customer care and service reliability.

For subscribers, it means fewer frustrations without consequences. Every dropped call or failed data session that meets the criteria could now translate into tangible compensation.

Nigerians to get compensation for failed airtime data use. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As implementation begins, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how effectively telecom operators comply and whether the promised rebates truly reflect the inconvenience suffered.

NCC unveils platform to identify fraudulent numbers

Legit.ng earlier reported that NCC has introduced a new Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS) to tackle fraud associated with mobile numbers and improve digital security across sectors.

TheCable reported. According to the commission, the platform is designed to help regulators and service providers better monitor risks tied to SIM cards, especially as mobile numbers increasingly serve as key identifiers for financial transactions and digital services.

The NCC had earlier announced plans on February 27 to roll out a cross-sector system that enables financial and security institutions to track recycled phone numbers and reduce fraud linked to SIM reassignment.

Source: Legit.ng