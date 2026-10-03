The UK government published eligibility conditions for people seeking a family visa as an adult dependent relative in 2026

Applicants must be over 18 and already hold permission to enter the UK under the adult dependent relative category

The sponsor caring for the applicant must be settled in the UK and able to fund the relative for at least 5 years without public funds

The United Kingdom government has outlined the conditions that must be met before a person can qualify for indefinite leave to remain under the adult dependent relative family visa category.

The guidance, published on the UK government's official website, applies to people who are being cared for by a relative already living in the UK.

UK names four conditions foreigners must meet to get an adult dependent relative visa. Photo credit: Ryan Jenkinson

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The visa is designed for adults who depend on a UK-based family member for their care and wellbeing.

Who qualifies for UK Adult Dependent Relative Visa

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following requirements:

1. Be over 18 years of age.

2. Already hold permission to enter the UK as an adult dependent relative.

3. Have a sponsor who is settled, or in the process of settling, in the UK.

4. Have a sponsor who can financially support them without relying on public funds for at least five years from the date the applicant first entered the UK as an adult dependent relative.

UK Adult Dependent Relative Visa: What sponsor must do

The relative responsible for the applicant's care, referred to as the "sponsor," carries specific obligations under the scheme. The sponsor must complete an official sponsor form confirming that they have enough money to support the applicant independently, without drawing on government or public assistance, for the required five-year period.

The UK government's guidance makes clear that both conditions relating to the sponsor must be satisfied simultaneously. It is not enough for a sponsor to be settled in the UK if they cannot also demonstrate sufficient financial capacity, and vice versa.

The adult dependent relative visa route is one of several family visa pathways through which foreign nationals can eventually apply for indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had exempted adult dependent relative visa holders from taking two important tests.

People eligible for UK adult dependent relative visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had shared four types of relatives who qualify for the adult dependent relative visa.

The UK government guidance sets out strict relationship requirements that an applicant must meet before they can be considered for entry clearance or permission to stay as an Adult Dependent Relative.

The official statement reads: "An applicant applying for entry clearance or permission to stay as an Adult Dependent Relative must be one of the following," and then lists the four qualifying relationships.

Source: Legit.ng