New Zealand's government website published the official grounds under which a foreign national can be removed from the country

One of the reasons includes staying beyond a visa's expiry date or working on a visitor visa without authorisation

Foreigners who provide false or misleading information in any prior application also risk deportation under the listed rules

New Zealand's government has outlined five specific grounds under which a foreign national living in the country can face deportation.

The information, published on the official government website, covers a range of situations that could place a foreigner's right to remain in New Zealand at serious risk.

New Zealand names 5 grounds for deporting foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hagen Hopkins/Constantine Johnny

Source: Getty Images

Reasons New Zealand can deport a foreigner

Below is the full list as stated by the authorities.

1. Overstaying a visa

Any foreigner who remains in New Zealand after their visa has expired becomes liable for deportation. This applies regardless of how long the overstay lasts, making it critical for holders of all visa types to keep track of their expiry dates.

2. Breaching visa conditions

Violating the specific terms attached to a visa is also grounds for removal. A common example cited by the government is working while holding a visitor visa, which explicitly prohibits employment.

3. Committing a criminal offence

Foreigners who commit a criminal offence while in New Zealand may be deported. This ground covers a broad range of potential violations and applies to residents and temporary visitors alike.

4. A change in qualifying circumstances

If a foreigner's personal or professional situation no longer satisfies the conditions under which their visa was originally approved, they may lose the right to stay. This could include changes in employment, sponsorship, or family status, depending on the visa category.

5. Submitting false or misleading information

Providing inaccurate, incomplete, or deliberately misleading information in any visa application or related request is among the most serious grounds listed. This includes applications where the individual was named or included, even if they were not the primary applicant.

New Zealand names signs of visa scams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Immigration New Zealand highlighted eight warning signs foreigners should watch out for when applying for work visas.

The immigration authority warned prospective migrants about common visa scams, including requests for job placement fees, promises of guaranteed residence, false claims about employment rights, and fake websites or emails impersonating Immigration New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng