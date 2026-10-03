New Zealand Lists 5 Reasons a Foreigner Can Be Deported From the Country
- New Zealand's government website published the official grounds under which a foreign national can be removed from the country
- One of the reasons includes staying beyond a visa's expiry date or working on a visitor visa without authorisation
- Foreigners who provide false or misleading information in any prior application also risk deportation under the listed rules
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New Zealand's government has outlined five specific grounds under which a foreign national living in the country can face deportation.
The information, published on the official government website, covers a range of situations that could place a foreigner's right to remain in New Zealand at serious risk.
Reasons New Zealand can deport a foreigner
Below is the full list as stated by the authorities.
1. Overstaying a visa
Any foreigner who remains in New Zealand after their visa has expired becomes liable for deportation. This applies regardless of how long the overstay lasts, making it critical for holders of all visa types to keep track of their expiry dates.
2. Breaching visa conditions
Violating the specific terms attached to a visa is also grounds for removal. A common example cited by the government is working while holding a visitor visa, which explicitly prohibits employment.
3. Committing a criminal offence
Foreigners who commit a criminal offence while in New Zealand may be deported. This ground covers a broad range of potential violations and applies to residents and temporary visitors alike.
4. A change in qualifying circumstances
If a foreigner's personal or professional situation no longer satisfies the conditions under which their visa was originally approved, they may lose the right to stay. This could include changes in employment, sponsorship, or family status, depending on the visa category.
5. Submitting false or misleading information
Providing inaccurate, incomplete, or deliberately misleading information in any visa application or related request is among the most serious grounds listed. This includes applications where the individual was named or included, even if they were not the primary applicant.
New Zealand names signs of visa scams
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Immigration New Zealand highlighted eight warning signs foreigners should watch out for when applying for work visas.
The immigration authority warned prospective migrants about common visa scams, including requests for job placement fees, promises of guaranteed residence, false claims about employment rights, and fake websites or emails impersonating Immigration New Zealand.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng