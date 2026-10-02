Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined the categories of foreign nationals who qualify for a Special Residency Status and a dedicated Armenian passport

The Special Residency Status grants holders nearly the same rights as Armenian citizens, with a few exceptions, including voting and military service

In addition, Armenian Genocide survivors can apply through a faster process with the application fee waived entirely

Armenia has opened its Special Residency Status to three categories of foreign nationals, granting successful applicants a dedicated Armenian passport valid for ten years and broad legal rights within the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia confirmed the categories in its official guidance, noting that the status is granted by the Prime Minister of Armenia and is governed by the Law on Legal Status of Foreign Citizens, first enacted in 1994 and later revised under the Law on Aliens.

Armenia names three categories of foreigners who can obtain a 10-year residence passport. Photo credit: Ludovic Marin, WestWindGraphics

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the Special Armenian Residency Status?

Three groups of foreign nationals are eligible to apply:

1. Foreign citizens of Armenian ancestry.

2. Distinguished individuals who have provided significant services to the Armenian state and nation, or who are actively engaged in economic or cultural activities in Armenia.

3. Additionally, survivors of the Armenian Genocide qualify for the Special Passport through a simplified application process, and their application fee is waived entirely.

What the Special Armenian Passport offers

Holders of the Special Armenian Passport are no longer required to obtain an entry visa before travelling to Armenia.

While residing in the country, they enjoy the full protection of Armenian law and carry the same rights and obligations as Armenian citizens, with three exceptions: they may not vote, stand for public office, or join political organisations.

They are also exempt from service in the Armenian National Army.

It is important to note that the Special Passport does not remove visa requirements for travel to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries or other nations.

For those destinations, holders must continue to use their national passport from their country of citizenship.

Armenia Special Passport: How to apply

Foreign nationals living outside Armenia must submit their application documents to the Armenian Embassy or Consulate in their country of residence. Where no Armenian diplomatic mission exists locally, applicants are advised to approach the nearest or most convenient mission available to them.

For those already in Armenia, applications are submitted directly to the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, located at 17/10 Building, 4th District, Davtashen, Yerevan 0054. The office can be reached by phone at +374 10-370264.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Armenia had granted visa-free entry to citizens of 111 countries with valid residence permits.

Duration requirement for Armenian PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Armenia had shared how long foreigners must live in the country to qualify for permanent residence.

According to information published on the Armenian government's official website, an individual seeking a Permanent Resident Card must have "legally lived in Armenia for three years before applying."

This requirement forms part of the broader set of conditions that prospective permanent residents are expected to satisfy.

Source: Legit.ng