Canada's immigration authority has announced that visa-exempt applicants for the Super Visa will not be required to pay the standard application or biometrics fees

The Super Visa, designed for parents and grandparents of Canadian residents, normally carries a $100 multiple-entry fee plus an $85 biometrics charge for eligible applicants

Visa-exempt applicants who receive approval will instead be directed through a separate process involving an eTA before arriving at the Canadian border

Canada has announced fee relief for certain parents and grandparents applying for the Super Visa, a long-stay multiple-entry permit that allows eligible family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to remain in the country for extended periods.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), visa-exempt applicants will not have to pay the standard Super Visa application fee of $100 (ZN132,889) or the biometrics fee of $85 (N112,955), charges that would otherwise apply to most applicants.

Canada mentions the fee exemption for some parents looking for a long-term family visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Canada: Who qualifies for the fee waiver

The relief applies specifically to nationals from countries that are already visa-exempt when travelling to Canada. For these applicants, neither the multiple-entry visa fee nor the biometrics fee will be collected at the point of application.

Should their Super Visa application be approved, visa-exempt applicants are directed to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) where required. Once the eTA is granted, they receive a letter confirming their status, which they must present to border services officers upon arrival in Canada.

Super Visa application requirements

For applicants who fall within the fee-paying category, IRCC outlines several practical requirements to complete the process. These include a valid email address, access to a printer, and a payment method such as a credit card, Debit Mastercard, or Visa Debit card.

The Super Visa differs from a standard visitor visa because it allows parents and grandparents to stay in Canada for much longer periods without needing to renew their status as often. It is a multiple-entry visa, meaning holders can travel to and from Canada during its validity period.

The fee waiver for visa-exempt nationals meaningfully reduces the cost of the application process for families from eligible countries who want to bring parents or grandparents to Canada for extended visits.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released the full list of provinces and territories where international students can qualify for PGWP.

Open work permit processing fee exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Canada announced 11 categories of foreigners who may qualify for an exemption from its open work permit processing fee.

The list includes refugee claimants who need to work to support themselves and victims of family violence with a temporary resident permit valid for at least 180 days—though applicants are advised to check the government’s latest fee information before applying.

Source: Legit.ng