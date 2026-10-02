Immigration New Zealand published a list of red flags that migrants should watch for when applying for work visas

The signs range from being asked to pay job placement fees to receiving false promises about guaranteed residence in the country

New Zealand warned that scammers often impersonate official immigration websites and emails to trick unsuspecting applicants

Immigration New Zealand has released an official list of warning signs that migrants should watch for when seeking work visas, cautioning that scammers are increasingly targeting people who are eager to live and work in the country.

The guidance, published on Immigration New Zealand's website, identifies ten common red flags designed to help prospective migrants protect themselves from exploitation before and during the visa application process.

Work visa scams: New Zealand lists 8 red flags foreigners should look out for. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Zealand: Warning signs every migrant should know

1. One of the most prominent warnings concerns fees. New Zealand employers are legally prohibited from charging workers any fees related to getting a job, whether directly or through a third party described as offering "processing" or "placement" services. Recruitment agencies may charge for services they genuinely provide, but any unusually high fees should be treated with suspicion.

2. The guidance also flags advisers or agents who claim they can speed up an application or guarantee a favourable outcome through personal connections. Immigration New Zealand is clear that applications are assessed purely on their merits against immigration rules, and no adviser receives priority treatment.

3. Applicants who are instructed to provide false information are also in dangerous territory. Lying on a visa application is illegal, and any adviser pushing a person to do so is breaking the law, which may indicate they are willing to violate other immigration and employment rules as well.

4. Other red flags include being told that migrants do not share the same minimum employment rights as New Zealanders, which is untrue. All workers in New Zealand, regardless of their visa status, are entitled to paid holidays, sick leave, and safe working conditions.

Visa scam: Residence promises and fake websites

5. Package deals bundling accommodation with a job offer should also raise alarm, as this arrangement is uncommon in New Zealand outside of specific industries such as farming. Scammers frequently use such packages to charge excessive amounts for housing.

6. Promises of guaranteed residence are another common tactic. While pathways to residence do exist, they depend on a person's skills, qualifications, and occupation, and no outcome can be guaranteed. Immigration New Zealand warns that scammers tend to overstate how achievable residence is in order to lure people in.

7. Prospective migrants should also be cautious about fake emails and websites impersonating Immigration New Zealand. Legitimate official website addresses always include ".immigration.govt.nz" exactly, and official emails will only end in "immigration.govt.nz" or "mbie.govt.nz."

8. Finally, visa application fees should never be paid by depositing money into a bank account. Immigration New Zealand only accepts payment by debit or credit card through its official application forms or at approved Visa Application Centres outside New Zealand.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng