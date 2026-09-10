Late singer Mohbad's brother Adura Aloba made a return to social media on Wednesday, September 9, sharing a series of pictures and clips

A photo of Adura alongside Mohbad's son Liam stood out from the post and caught the attention of fans online

The post stirred emotional reactions, coming just days before Mohbad's third remembrance

Days before Mohbad's third remembrance, his younger brother Adura Aloba resurfaced on Instagram with a batch of photos and clips that quickly caught the internet's attention.

The post featured multiple visuals. However, it was one particular image that stopped fans mid-scroll: a picture of Adura side by side with his late brother's son, Liam.

Mohbad’s brother Adura poses with late singer's son Liam in new post online. Credit: hardurah/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Adura and Liam's Bond Moves Fans

The late Imole's son, Liam, has remained a deeply emotional subject for Mohbad's fanbase since the singer's passing. Seeing the little boy appear alongside his uncle sparked reactions, with many noting how closely the two resemble the beloved artist.

Adura's return to social media also comes at a significant time. Fans are preparing to mark the third anniversary of Mohbad's death, a period that continues to carry enormous emotional weight for those who followed his journey and the controversies that followed his passing.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father also returned with a clip of him in a studio ahead of the singer's third remembrance.

Netizens share observations about Mohbad's brother and son's new picture. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see the pictures and clips Mohbad's brother Adura shared:

What Fans Said About Adura's Photo

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans on Instagram, read them below:

@its.veecee wrote:

"Omo Mohbad Ati Aburo Mohbad 💡💡🔥🔥🔥🫶🫶🫶😍😍"

@happymary07 commented:

"My sonnnn ❤️ Liam's favorite human 😂 May God continue to order your steps and watch over you... Amin"

@amazingrace68 shared:

"It is well with you Hadura. Thank you so much for standing by your late brother's son.

@fantaceewiz_ stated:

"You and Liam look so much alike, and the both of you look just Mohbad."

@jess.248087 wrote:

"With the death of mohbad I learn life so much ummmmm social media who say no life life Dey inside life 😢"

Mohbad's brother throws jab

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's brother, Adura Aloba, broke his silence following allegations from online critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) with a cryptic Instagram post, choosing vibes over words.

On Monday, August 17, 2026, Adura returned to social media with a video of himself grooving inside a car to a song and captioning the post:

The post came after VeryDarkMan levelled allegations against Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba.

Source: Legit.ng