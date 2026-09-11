Full List: 116 Countries Whose Citizens Can Enter South Korea With K-ETA Instead of Visa
- South Korea announced 116 countries and territories whose citizens can use the K-ETA system instead of applying for a traditional visa
- Several African countries made the K-ETA eligibility list, including South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius, and Seychelles
- Citizens from major travel nations including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan are also among those cleared for K-ETA entry
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
South Korea has released the full list of 116 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter the country using the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) in place of a conventional visa.
The K-ETA system allows travellers from qualifying nations to obtain pre-travel authorisation electronically, bypassing the standard visa application process. The list spans countries across Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific.
African countries on South Korea's K-ETA list
Eight African nations feature on the list. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius, and Seychelles are all included, meaning citizens of these countries can apply for K-ETA rather than go through traditional consular visa channels to visit South Korea.
Full list of 116 K-ETA eligible countries
The complete list of eligible countries and territories is as follows:
1. Albania
2. Andorra
3. Antigua and Barbuda
4. Argentina
5. Australia
6. Austria
7. Bahamas
8. Bahrain
9. Barbados
10. Belgium
11. Bosnia and Herzegovina
12. Botswana
13. Brazil
14. Brunei
15. Bulgaria
16. Canada
17. Chile
18. Hong Kong
19. Macao
20. Colombia
21. Dominica
22. Costa Rica
23. Croatia
24. Cyprus
25. Czechia
26. Denmark
27. Dominican Republic
28. Ecuador
29. El Salvador
30. Estonia
31. Eswatini
32. Fiji
33. Finland
34. France
35. Germany
36. Greece
37. Grenada
38. Guatemala
39. Guyana
40. Haiti
41. Holy See
42. Honduras
43. Hungary
44. Iceland
45. Ireland
46. Israel
47. Italy
48. Jamaica
49. Japan
50. Kazakhstan
51. Kiribati
52. Kuwait
53. Latvia
54. Lesotho
55. Liechtenstein
56. Lithuania
57. Luxembourg
58. Malaysia
59. Malta
60. Marshall Islands
61. Mauritius
62. Mexico
63. Micronesia
64. Monaco
65. Montenegro
66. Morocco
67. Nauru
68. Netherlands
69. New Caledonia
70. New Zealand
71. Nicaragua
72. Norway
73. Oman
74. Palau
75. Panama
76. Paraguay
77. Peru
78. Poland
79. Portugal
80. Qatar
81. Serbia
82. Romania
83. Russia
84. Samoa
85. San Marino
86. Saudi Arabia
87. Seychelles
88. Singapore
89. Slovakia
90. Slovenia
91. Solomon Islands
92. South Africa
93. Spain
94. Saint Kitts and Nevis
95. Saint Lucia
96. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
97. Suriname
98. Sweden
99. Switzerland
100. Taiwan
101. Thailand
102. Tonga
103. Trinidad and Tobago
104. Tunisia
105. Türkiye
106. Tuvalu
107. United Arab Emirates
108. UK — British Citizen
109. UK — British Dependent Territories Citizen
110. UK — British National Overseas
111. UK — British Overseas Citizen
112. UK — British Protected Person
113. UK — British Subject
114. United States
115. Uruguay
116. Venezuela
Citizens from nations not featured on this list would need to apply for a standard South Korean visa through the appropriate consular channels before travelling.
UK lists 82 countries eligible for ETA
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had published the full list of 82 countries whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.
The list includes several Gulf and Asian countries, as well as Mauritius and Seychelles, making them among the few African countries whose citizens are eligible for the UK ETA.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng