South Korea announced 116 countries and territories whose citizens can use the K-ETA system instead of applying for a traditional visa

Several African countries made the K-ETA eligibility list, including South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius, and Seychelles

Citizens from major travel nations including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Japan are also among those cleared for K-ETA entry

South Korea has released the full list of 116 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter the country using the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) in place of a conventional visa.

The K-ETA system allows travellers from qualifying nations to obtain pre-travel authorisation electronically, bypassing the standard visa application process. The list spans countries across Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and the Pacific.

Countries and territories eligible to enter South Korea using K-ETA. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Valery Hache

Source: Getty Images

African countries on South Korea's K-ETA list

Eight African nations feature on the list. South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius, and Seychelles are all included, meaning citizens of these countries can apply for K-ETA rather than go through traditional consular visa channels to visit South Korea.

Full list of 116 K-ETA eligible countries

The complete list of eligible countries and territories is as follows:

1. Albania

2. Andorra

3. Antigua and Barbuda

4. Argentina

5. Australia

6. Austria

7. Bahamas

8. Bahrain

9. Barbados

10. Belgium

11. Bosnia and Herzegovina

12. Botswana

13. Brazil

14. Brunei

15. Bulgaria

16. Canada

17. Chile

18. Hong Kong

19. Macao

20. Colombia

21. Dominica

22. Costa Rica

23. Croatia

24. Cyprus

25. Czechia

26. Denmark

27. Dominican Republic

28. Ecuador

29. El Salvador

30. Estonia

31. Eswatini

32. Fiji

33. Finland

34. France

35. Germany

36. Greece

37. Grenada

38. Guatemala

39. Guyana

40. Haiti

41. Holy See

42. Honduras

43. Hungary

44. Iceland

45. Ireland

46. Israel

47. Italy

48. Jamaica

49. Japan

50. Kazakhstan

51. Kiribati

52. Kuwait

53. Latvia

54. Lesotho

55. Liechtenstein

56. Lithuania

57. Luxembourg

58. Malaysia

59. Malta

60. Marshall Islands

61. Mauritius

62. Mexico

63. Micronesia

64. Monaco

65. Montenegro

66. Morocco

67. Nauru

68. Netherlands

69. New Caledonia

70. New Zealand

71. Nicaragua

72. Norway

73. Oman

74. Palau

75. Panama

76. Paraguay

77. Peru

78. Poland

79. Portugal

80. Qatar

81. Serbia

82. Romania

83. Russia

84. Samoa

85. San Marino

86. Saudi Arabia

87. Seychelles

88. Singapore

89. Slovakia

90. Slovenia

91. Solomon Islands

92. South Africa

93. Spain

94. Saint Kitts and Nevis

95. Saint Lucia

96. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

97. Suriname

98. Sweden

99. Switzerland

100. Taiwan

101. Thailand

102. Tonga

103. Trinidad and Tobago

104. Tunisia

105. Türkiye

106. Tuvalu

107. United Arab Emirates

108. UK — British Citizen

109. UK — British Dependent Territories Citizen

110. UK — British National Overseas

111. UK — British Overseas Citizen

112. UK — British Protected Person

113. UK — British Subject

114. United States

115. Uruguay

116. Venezuela

Citizens from nations not featured on this list would need to apply for a standard South Korean visa through the appropriate consular channels before travelling.

UK lists 82 countries eligible for ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom had published the full list of 82 countries whose citizens can travel to Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) instead of a visa.

The list includes several Gulf and Asian countries, as well as Mauritius and Seychelles, making them among the few African countries whose citizens are eligible for the UK ETA.

Source: Legit.ng