APC and President Tinubu filed a joint counter affidavit on September 9 challenging the suit brought by Atiku Abubakar and the ADC

Atiku and the ADC are seeking a court order to bar Tinubu and APC from the 2027 presidential election over an alleged forged NYSC certificate

APC's legal director argued that Atiku lacked the standing to challenge Tinubu's nomination since he took no part in the party's primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu have asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to throw out a lawsuit brought by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), seeking to block Tinubu from contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku and the ADC filed the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, against Tinubu, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that the president submitted a forged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate to INEC.

APC and President Bola Tinubu ask court to dismiss Atiku Abubakar's fresh forgery suit against the president Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a joint counter affidavit filed on September 9, both Tinubu and the APC flatly rejected the forgery claim. The APC Director of Legal Services, Sanusi Samaila, who deposed to the affidavit dated September 8, said Tinubu did not submit any Form CF001 to INEC for either the 2023 or 2027 elections, as the plaintiffs had alleged. He added that the NYSC had never denied issuing the discharge certificate to Tinubu at the end of his service year.

APC questions Atiku's legal standing

A key argument raised by the defendants concerns whether Atiku and the ADC have the right to bring the case at all. Samaila noted that Atiku is not a member of the APC and did not participate in the party's presidential primary held in May, at which Tinubu emerged as candidate.

According to Tribune, he further disclosed that by a letter dated June 26, the APC formally submitted the names of its candidates for the 2027 elections to INEC, and that INEC confirmed receipt of Tinubu's profile as presidential candidate on July 11.

Atiku's forgery allegation must meet high legal bar

In a separate written address attached to the application, senior advocate Chief Akin Olujinmi raised additional objections to the originating summons. He argued that because the complaint amounts to a criminal allegation of forgery, it must be proved beyond reasonable doubt under Section 135(1) of the Evidence Act.

Olujinmi added that without a statement from the institution that purportedly issued the certificate confirming it did not do so, any claim of forgery would have no legal basis.

The matter is before the Federal High Court in Abuja, and no ruling has yet been delivered on the application to dismiss.

APC, President Bola Tinubu kick against fresh suit filed by Atiku Abubakar Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku expresses worries over Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called the ₦266bn net capital outflow a confidence verdict on Tinubu's economy.

Foreign investors pulled out ₦779.43bn from Nigerian equities between January and July 2026, far exceeding the ₦513.36bn they brought in.

Atiku's aide, Phrank Shaibu, linked the outflow to soaring government borrowing and shrinking credit to the private sector.

Source: Legit.ng