The Opta supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations of the 2026-27 Champions League season to produce its winner predictions

Arsenal lead the projections ahead of Bayern Munich and Manchester City, while reigning champions PSG dropped to fifth after a poor league start

Barcelona and Liverpool both feature among the contenders, with Real Madrid given a relatively low chance despite their record 15 titles

The Opta supercomputer has named Arsenal as the most likely winners of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, with the competition set to kick off on Tuesday, September 8.

The competition's 36-team league phase runs over eight matchdays. The top eight sides advance directly to the last 16, while teams finishing ninth through 24th enter a play-off round. The final is scheduled for June 5, 2027, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, as confirmed by UEFA.

2026/27 UEFA Champions League kicks off on September 8. Photo by Mario Machado.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

As noted by The Analyst, after running 10,000 simulations of the entire season, the data model found Arsenal winning the trophy in 20.9% of those outcomes — more than any other club.

Bayern Munich came close behind at 19.4%, making the two sides the clear frontrunners. Manchester City are the only other team given better than a 10% chance, with the model placing them at 12.3%.

Arsenal's status as favourites follows a historic 2025-26 campaign in which they became the first team ever to win all eight of their Champions League league-phase matches, finishing top of the table.

They are also among the likeliest teams to advance from the league phase, progressing in 93.8% of simulations.

However, their schedule this season is considered tougher than last year's, and they are given an 18.8% chance of topping the league phase again — slightly below Bayern's 19.4% figure, in part because Arsenal face the German side away from home.

Where PSG, Real Madrid and others stand

Reigning champions PSG, who beat Arsenal in last season's final, slipped to fifth in the projections after losing 2-1 to Monaco in Ligue 1, continuing a difficult start to their domestic campaign. The model gives them a 7.1% chance of winning a third consecutive Champions League title. Only Real Madrid have ever won three successive editions of the competition.

Barcelona, who last won the trophy in 2015, are given an 8.2% chance of glory this season and sit fourth in the model's rankings. Liverpool come in at 6.1% and are actually rated as more likely to win it than Real Madrid, who sit at 4.4%.

Despite holding the competition's all-time record of 15 titles, Madrid have not won a major trophy since their 2023-24 Champions League triumph and have failed to reach the quarter-finals in the two seasons since.

Manchester City, meanwhile, face what the model considers the toughest league-phase fixtures among the main contenders. The supercomputer still gives them an 86.9% chance of making the last 16, but they have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals in the past three seasons since winning their only Champions League title in 2022-23.

Nigerian players in Europe this season

Legit.ng previously reported the list of Super Eagles stars in European competitions this season ahead of the kickoff of the tournaments.

Top stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman lead the contingent, representing Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng