Full List: West Wyalong Show, King’s Birthday, 8 Other Public Holidays for September 2026
- The Australian government published a list of public holidays scheduled across several states and territories in September 2026
- Public holidays in Australia are received as paid days off or high-rate working days governed strictly by national and state laws
- New South Wales and Queensland are among the regions set to observe public holidays in September 2026
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
Canberra, Australia - The Australian government has released a list of 10 public holidays taking place in parts of the country during September 2026, covering four states.
Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made through the government's official X (formerly known as Twitter) page, where it reminded Australians that the public holidays apply only in specific states or territories and advised residents to check the relevant location and date.
September 2026 public holidays by state
Public holidays in Anthony Albanese-led Australia are widely welcomed by the public as essential opportunities for rest, outdoor recreation, and family gatherings.
The government wrote in its post:
"Here are the public holidays around Australia for September!
"If your state isn't listed, you will have to wait a little longer for your next public holiday."
What Australians should know
Because public holidays in Australia are determined at the state and territory level rather than federally, the September schedule does not apply uniformly across the country. Residents were encouraged to verify the dates and locations listed to avoid confusion, particularly those whose states were not covered by the September calendar.
The government's advisory serves as a timely reminder for employers and workers to confirm applicable holiday entitlements in their specific jurisdiction ahead of September.
Read the Australian government's full statement on the public holidays below via X:
Below are the public holidays, their dates, and the states where they will be observed:
New South Wales
1) September 1 - Parkes Show
2) September 9 - West Wyalong Show
Queensland
3) September 9 - Westech Field Day
4) September 11 - Noosa Show
5) September 11 - Annual Quilpie and District Show
6) September 18 - Torres Shire Council Show
7) September 18 - Torres Strait Islands Show Day
8) September 25 - Annual NPA Show Day
Victoria
9) September 25 - Friday before AFL Grand Final
10) September 28 - King's Birthday
Read more on public holidays
- UAE announces two remaining public holidays for 2026
- Sokoto declares public holiday, government announces reason
- Nigerian governor declares September 1 public holiday
Workers to enjoy holiday in Rwanda
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda declared a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.
Umuganura is a festival that gives thanks to God and ancestors for the bounty of the land and marks the collective effort of communities in cultivating it.
The announcement concerning the work-free day, which came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.