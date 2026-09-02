The Australian government published a list of public holidays scheduled across several states and territories in September 2026

Public holidays in Australia are received as paid days off or high-rate working days governed strictly by national and state laws

New South Wales and Queensland are among the regions set to observe public holidays in September 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Canberra, Australia - The Australian government has released a list of 10 public holidays taking place in parts of the country during September 2026, covering four states.

Legit.ng reports that the announcement was made through the government's official X (formerly known as Twitter) page, where it reminded Australians that the public holidays apply only in specific states or territories and advised residents to check the relevant location and date.

The Australian government announces 10 public holidays to be observed across four states in September 2026. Photo credit: @Laurencereade

Source: Twitter

September 2026 public holidays by state

Public holidays in Anthony Albanese-led Australia are widely welcomed by the public as essential opportunities for rest, outdoor recreation, and family gatherings.

The government wrote in its post:

"Here are the public holidays around Australia for September!

"If your state isn't listed, you will have to wait a little longer for your next public holiday."

What Australians should know

Because public holidays in Australia are determined at the state and territory level rather than federally, the September schedule does not apply uniformly across the country. Residents were encouraged to verify the dates and locations listed to avoid confusion, particularly those whose states were not covered by the September calendar.

The government's advisory serves as a timely reminder for employers and workers to confirm applicable holiday entitlements in their specific jurisdiction ahead of September.

Read the Australian government's full statement on the public holidays below via X:

Below are the public holidays, their dates, and the states where they will be observed:

New South Wales

1) September 1 - Parkes Show

2) September 9 - West Wyalong Show

Queensland

3) September 9 - Westech Field Day

4) September 11 - Noosa Show

5) September 11 - Annual Quilpie and District Show

6) September 18 - Torres Shire Council Show

7) September 18 - Torres Strait Islands Show Day

8) September 25 - Annual NPA Show Day

Victoria

9) September 25 - Friday before AFL Grand Final

10) September 28 - King's Birthday

Read more on public holidays

Workers to enjoy holiday in Rwanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda declared a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.

Umuganura is a festival that gives thanks to God and ancestors for the bounty of the land and marks the collective effort of communities in cultivating it.

The announcement concerning the work-free day, which came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.

Source: Legit.ng