Being Nigeria's number two citizen certainly takes more than just academic certificates, political experience, and practical exposure in the field of national leadership. Physical fitness is also included in the list of attributes needed.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday, October 16, proved that he is man enough for his office in terms of brawn.

Osinbajo is indeed very fit (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

The vice president welcomed Queen Elizabeth's Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the State House Abuja.

In one of the photos shared on Facebook by a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau, Osinabjo was seen running with the baton alongside some state officials including the minister of sports and youth development, Sunday Dare.

Sallau said Osinbajo received the baton on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria will overcome its present challenges, says Osinbajo

Meanwhile, Osinbajo had expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its present challenges.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday, October 9 during an interactive session with top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, held at the Abuja House residence of the High Commissioner in London.

Laolu Akande, VP Osinbajo's spokesman quoted his principal as saying:

“If you look at all of us sitting here, we represent all the geo-political zones. This is the Nigeria that will succeed, anything else doesn’t make sense.”

He said citizens at home and in the diaspora should promote the message of one country, noting that:

“Anybody who looks at how Nigeria operates will recognize that we are better off in this system, and that is the truth.”

Osinbajo added:

“Yorubas are not better off on their own, Igbos are not better off on their own, the north is not better off on its own. We are better off as one nation, that is why we are strong and that is why we can face the world.”

Speaking further, the VP explained that:

“We are at a point in time in our history where we have security challenges, we have economic challenges, and if you talk about security, there are so many dimensions to it.

“If you look carefully, all of these could happen to any government and I think we are in the very best position to solve the problems that face us today..."

