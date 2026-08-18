UAE's Ministry of Higher Education released Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2026, setting new rules for the national scholarship programme

The resolution names eight priority countries, including China, Japan, Germany and Singapore, for Emirati students seeking scholarships abroad

Priority fields such as energy, technology, healthcare and finance are tied directly to the UAE's broader economic development goals

The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has released a new resolution that overhauls how national scholarships are awarded to Emirati students, linking funding decisions more directly to the country's economic priorities.

Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2026, announced on Tuesday, July 29, 2026, establishes a single, unified framework covering the conditions, requirements, and procedures for the national scholarship programme.

UAE names new eight countries in its scholarship list Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE scholarship: Who gets priority

Gulf News reported that the resolution identifies specific groups that will receive preference during the application and evaluation process. These include children of martyrs, students who benefit from social support programmes, and those living in remote areas.

Beyond these groups, selection will also weigh academic performance, the applicant's chosen field of study, the quality of the target institution, and the type of academic admission offered. "This approach aims to ensure that scholarships are directed towards the most deserving and qualified national talent," the ministry said.

Eight countries approved for scholarships

Under the resolution, eight countries have been designated as priority scholarship destinations: China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, and Finland. The ministry said the selection reflects a deliberate effort to broaden scholarship opportunities to top global academic destinations that can prepare national talent for future economic and knowledge-based development.

Institutions in those countries must still meet updated ranking benchmarks to qualify. Universities ranked in the global top 50 for a specific subject qualify regardless of their overall position. For the United States and Australia, institutions must place in the top 100 for both subject and overall rankings. Other English-speaking countries require a top 200 standing in both categories, while non-English-speaking destinations must fall within the top 300 for subject and overall rankings.

Priority fields of study

The resolution also identifies eight fields of study that will receive preference, all tied to sectors the UAE considers critical to its future growth. These are energy, transport and logistics, technology and engineering, healthcare, water and the environment, creative industries, science, and finance.

The ministry said the resolution builds on existing federal laws and Cabinet decisions, and aims to regulate the scholarship system, improve the efficiency of government spending, and raise the quality of academic programmes available to Emirati students.

List of public holidays in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays.

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours.

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and values.

Source: Legit.ng