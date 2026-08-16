The UK government has shared the residency requirements foreigners working in the country must meet before applying for indefinite leave to remain

Most workers on UK visas must have lived and worked in the country for at least 5 years before becoming eligible to apply for settlement

The requirements differ depending on the type of visa held, with some categories requiring as few as 2 to 3 years of residence

The UK government has published clear guidance on what foreign nationals working in the country must do before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain, commonly known as settled status.

Most workers holding a UK visa will need to have lived and worked in the country for a minimum of five years before they qualify to submit an application. However, that timeline is not fixed for everyone; certain visa categories carry shorter residency requirements.

The UK publishes what foreigners need to know regarding getting a permanent residency in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK explains permanent residency requirements

Workers who entered the UK on a Tier 1 visa may be eligible to apply after just two to three years, while those on an Innovator Founder or Global Talent visa are typically required to have been in the country for at least three years.

Beyond the length of residence, applicants may also need to satisfy salary or financial thresholds depending on the visa category they hold. The government notes that the exact process varies significantly by visa type.

Which UK visa types are covered

The guidance covers a broad range of work-related visa categories, including:

The Skilled Worker visa Tier 2 and T2 visas The International Sportsperson visa The Scale-up Worker visa The Global Talent and Tier 1 Entrepreneur and Investor visas The Innovator Founder visa Visas for those representing an overseas business Workers employed as private servants in a diplomatic household, domestic workers, Turkish Workers or Businesspersons.

For each of these categories, the application pathway to settlement differs, meaning workers are advised to check the specific rules that apply to their own visa type before beginning any application.

Turkey announces rule on permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Turkey's immigration authority has set a clear timeline for foreigners seeking long-term residence status in the country.

The rule applies to most permit holders, but certain categories of foreigners are excluded from ever qualifying for the long-term permit.

Source: Legit.ng