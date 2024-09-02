Nigeria Secure First Medal at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France

Eniola Mariam Bolaji has won Nigeria's first medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in France

The impressive Para-Badminton star defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna, to win bronze

It is the first time that an African athlete will win a medal in Para-Badminton at the Summer Games

Eniola Mariam Bolaji has become the first Nigerian athlete to win a medal in Para-Badminton, securing a bronze medal in the Women's Singles SL3.

Bolaji defeated her Ukrainian opponent, Oksana Kozyna, in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9), winning Nigeria's 1st Paralympics medal in Paris.

Although Bolaji had her sights set on gold, she fell short in the semi-final on Sunday, losing 2-0 (16-21, 17-21) to China’s Zuxian Xiao, Punch reports.

Eniola Mariam Bolaji won the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Photo: @BolajiEniola9.

Source: Twitter

However, she redeemed herself by clinching the bronze on Monday. Having secured Nigeria's first medal at this year's summer games, Bolaji said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"It was an incredible round-up as I secured a bronze medal for myself, my country, my supporters, and Africa at large at the 2024 Paralympics.

"God willing, I dedicate this achievement to my late coach, Bello Oyebanji. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Nigeria at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Team Nigeria's 35-man contingent stepped out during the opening ceremony, and they were delightful to watch while cheering the teeming crowd.

Nigeria will feature four events: Para-Athletics, Para-Badminton, Para-Powerlifting, and Para-Table Tennis.

The breakdown of Nigeria’s participation includes five athletes in athletics, two in badminton, nine in powerlifting, and eight in table tennis.

Okagbare slams AFN

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing Okagbare took officials of the AFN to the cleaners following recent comments on Favour Ofili.

The legendary Nigerian sprinter drummed support for Favour Ofili over her ordeal during and after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, as some persons failed to register her for the Women's 100m event.

As the athletes returned home after failing to secure a single medal, an unidentified official was alleged to have branded Ofili as 'uncontrollable', saying she could switch allegiance.

Source: Legit.ng