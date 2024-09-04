Esther Nworgu has won Nigeria's second medal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paris Paralympic Games

The 21-year-old delivered a thrilling performance on Wednesday, lifting 112kg on her second attempt in the women's up to 41kg

Nigeria's Esther Nworgu smashed records after lifting 112kg on her second attempt in the women's up to 41kg event and winning the silver medal.

Zhe Cui of China won the gold medal at the event, setting a new PR of 119kg to claim the ultimate prize.

Source: Legit.ng