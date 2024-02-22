Shehu Sani has reacted to the recent announcement made by the Nigerian Men’s National Basketball Team, D’Tigers

The former Kaduna senator expressed surprise as D'Tigers said they won't participate in the Afrobasket qualifiers scheduled to hold in Tunisia this weekend

D'Tigers disclosed that the flight tickets for team members are yet to be booked due to lack of funds and support from the Nigerian government

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has expressed deep concern as Nigeria’s basketball team, popularly called the D’Tigers, withdrew from the Afrobasket qualifiers window over lack of funds.

“Unfortunate”: Shehu Sani Reacts As Nigeria’s Basketball Team Withdraws From Afrobasket Qualifiers. Photo credit: @ShehuSani, @NigeriaBasket

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his X account, Sani termed the development unfortunate.

D’tigers, on Wednesday evening, February 21, announced its exit from the Afrobasket qualifiers that will be held in Tunisia after it complained of not getting funding from the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Punch reported that President , in January 2024, cleared the outstanding payment that FG owed the Super Eagles and other sporting teams of the country.

According to a statement on the X handle of Tinubu’s media centre, on Sunday, the payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.

However, D’Tigers on Wednesday, tweeted:

"Despite several 2020 Olympians committing, D’Tigers will forfeit this AfroBasket Qualifers window due to lack of funds from government."

Shehu Sani react as D’Tigers pull out of Afrobasket game

Reacting via a post on his X account, Shehu Sani tweeted:

"This is unfortunate @DtigressNG."

As of the time of filing this report, D’Tigers disclosed that the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is making moves to ensure they take part in the much anticipated game.

D’Tigers tweeted: "UPDATE: The NBBF is now making last-minute attempts for D’Tigers to play this weekend."

