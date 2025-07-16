Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari stopped the country's women's senior basketball team from participating in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022

The decision was made following the unending crisis that rocked the leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation

D'Tigress qualified for the World Cup after beating France and Mali in the qualifying series held in Belgrade

The former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday evening, July 13.

The remains of Buhari were laid to rest at his residence in Daura, his hometown in Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 15.

Nigeria succeeded in sports, particularly in football, during Buhari's military and civilian presidential administrations, but was marred by his decision in basketball.

What happened to D'Tigress under Buhari?

Former Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari approved the withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball for two years.

According to Punch, Buhari made the decision following the recommendation from the defunct Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development due to the unending crisis.

The ban prevented Nigeria women's senior basketball team from participating in the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia.

D'Tigress had qualified for the tournament after beating France and Mali in the qualifying series in Belgrade. The statement read:

"Following the unending crisis that have plagued and crippled the development of basketball in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball competition for a period of two years, with immediate effect.

"The withdrawal of Nigeria is in order to concentrate effoers by the government towards revamping the sport from the grassroots as well as domestic leagues which have become moribund."

The international body governing basketball (FIBA) replaced Nigeria with Mali despite all efforts to convince the Nigerian government of the implications.

FIBA said the decision was to protect the integrity of the competition and forestall future interference from subsequent governments.

Nigeria reverses ban

President Muhammadu Buhari made a U-turn and rescinded the ban placed on Nigerian basketball after six weeks.

According to ESPN, representatives of Nigeria government and FIBA met with the leadership of Nigeria Basketball Federation to reconcile on their differences.

President of NBBF, Musa Kida, hailed the government for making the reverse which stopped the country from attending foreign tournaments.

A member of the men's senior national team Ike Diogu said:

"It was very devastating to basketball in Nigeria. "The withdrawal was detrimental for us because I don't think people really understand how hard it was for us to get to the point where we are now."

NOC lauds late President Buhari

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Olympic Committee has paid a heartfelt tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

The President of NOC, Habu Gumel, said the country witnessed a turnaround in sports during his tenure as a military head of state and civilian president.

Gumel said sportsmen and women enjoyed it tremendously and never toyed with the demands of athletes.

