A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated his matriculation at the University of Ibadan, sharing how long he waited

The young man who just gained admission into UI stated that he finished his secondary school education since 2016

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated him on his matriculation and shared similar experiences

A young Nigerian man shared his experience as he celebrated his matriculation at the University of Ibadan.

A University of Ibadan student gains admission after writing SSCE in 2016.

Man gains admission into UI

Identified on X as @chiefthesnipes, the young man shared that he graduated from secondary school in 2016.

He celebrated his matriculation as a student of the University of Ibadan, stating that delay was not denial.

His viral X post read:

"Today, I matriculated as a student of the University of Ibadan. Graduated SSCE since 2016, Delay, they say is never denial."

He added:

"Thanks to you all for your kind words. The quest to be educated is a never ending cycle. I’m open to all opportunities to upskill and grow. Volunteering, Writing gigs, Proofreading and editing, CAC registration for your businesses. My dm is open."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI fresher on matriculationibad

@FavourOluebu19 said:

"Awww. Many years ago, I matriculated, now I'm done. You'd graduate well. Congratulations mannnn."

@Psholar1 said:

"Congratulations to you brother.... Your story is just like mine... Doors of greater heights is opened for you."

@AuthorKaybee

"Congratulations Delay truly is never denial. I stayed out of school for over eight years due to financial constraints. Today, I am a graduate of the same school you are matriculating into.Finished this January. Wishing you the very best in this new journey. You've got this."

@adeyadebisi said:

"Wow! Congratulations Is it your 2016 SSCE result you use for your admission or you had to write another SSCE exams? I heard SSCE results expire within 5 years now."

@Akanni0104 said:

"Delay is never a denial, up skill yourself for self actualization."

@DamiDigitals18 said:

"Congratulations bro may God make the journey fruitful and worthwhile for you."

@jago_of_kd12 said:

"After 10 years, only that delay u knw watin him eye see ….this country sha."

@HaykayCEO said:

"Congratulations .. I keep telling people the duration you will spend in school will come and go way more quicker than you can imagine. Age is nothing but a number. I'm glad you took this bold step.. wishing you the best . May you come out in flying colours."

UI fresher celebrates matriculation 10 years after leaving secondary school.

Source: Legit.ng