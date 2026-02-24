President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Olatinji Disu as the acting Inspector General of Police of Nigeria

Disu, former Rivers State Commissioner of Police dazzled at the recently concluded 15th Biennial Police Games (BIPOGA) in Asaba

The former commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State, dismantled his opponent in the arm-wrestling event

Multiple African judo champion, Suleiman Musa in an exclusive interview with legit.ng explains what the officers stand to benefit

President Bola Tinubu appointed Olatunji Disu as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Tuesday, February 24.

Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992 and has since served in key leadership roles across the country.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu wins an armwrestling contest at the 2026 Police Games in Asaba.

The former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) trained at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

Before his current posting, he was the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, per BBC.

Disu shines at Police Games

The acting IGP, Olatunji Disu, made a rare public appearance at the 15th Biennial Police Games held in Asaba.

In a viral tweet on X, the former Chairman of the Lagos State Judo Association took part in an arm-wrestling exhibition event, defeating his opponent in less than five seconds.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, the Force Headquarters (FHQ) emerged overall winners of the 2026 Police Games with 238 medals, narrowly ahead of Lagos Command with 236 medals, while Yenagoa Command finished third with 140 medals, per Guardian.

Judo coach reacts to Disu's appointment

Coach of Kogi State Judo Association, Suleiman Musa, has described the appointment of Olatunji Disu as a reward for hardwork and professionalism.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, the Olympian explained that the sports department of the Nigeria Police is going to witness a huge turnaround.

President Bola Tinubu appoints a former National judoka, Olatunji Disu, as the new Inspector General of Police.

He predicted that sportsmen and women in the Force would benefit immensely from the wealth of experience as an athlete and administrator. Musa said:

"I was with the Inspector General of Police at the Police Games in Asaba and I can tell you that the officers love his personality. As a former national champion, IGP Disu will make a huge difference in the sports department of the Force.

"Police used to be a threat to the Military and paramilitary organisations at various sporting events, but things went south. I believe he is going to revive sports and put the Police on the map once again."

He urged the IGP to ensure officers engage in more combat sports under his regime. The multiple African champion said:

"IGP Tunji Disu trains every weekend as a senior officer and I hope he ensures other officers in the Force participate more in combat sports. The Nigeria Judo Federation under Dr Musa Oshodi will be ready to partner with the Nigeria Police Force."

